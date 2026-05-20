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HomeAstroABP Live Astro Analysis: Keeping A Water-Filled Earthen Pot Is Considered Auspicious In Indian Tradition, Here's Why

ABP Live Astro Analysis: Keeping A Water-Filled Earthen Pot Is Considered Auspicious In Indian Tradition, Here's Why

Earthen pots are making a comeback during the intense summer heat as people reconnect with traditional cooling methods, spiritual beliefs, and natural living practices.

By : Hirdesh Kumar Singh | Updated at : 20 May 2026 05:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vastu and Ayurveda endorse clay pots for natural cooling.

As large parts of the country continue to battle scorching temperatures and intense heatwave conditions, people are relying on air conditioners, coolers, and chilled drinks to escape the summer heat. Yet, in the middle of this modern lifestyle, one centuries-old Indian tradition is quietly returning to everyday life — the humble earthen pot, or matka.

Interestingly, Amazon Prime Video's web series Matka King has also been making headlines lately. But in Indian tradition, the matka has never been seen merely as a symbol of entertainment or gambling. Ancient Indian scriptures, Vastu beliefs, and astrological traditions have long associated the earthen pot with water energy, charity, spirituality, and balance in life.

Earthen Pots Return During Record-Breaking Summer Of 2026

With temperatures reaching extreme levels in 2026, earthen water pots are once again becoming a common sight outside homes, temples, and shops across villages and cities. For many, these pots are not just a traditional method of storing cool drinking water but also a reflection of Indian culture rooted in service, simplicity, and harmony with nature.

Even in a time dominated by AI and advanced technology, people appear to be returning to the simplicity of clay pots. Perhaps because human beings seek not only comfort and convenience, but also balance and connection.

Why The Earthen Pot Holds Spiritual Importance In Indian Tradition

Indian philosophy is deeply connected to the concept of the Panchamahabhutas — Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space. According to traditional beliefs, the earthen pot represents a combination of the earth and water elements. This is why clay vessels in ancient India were viewed as more than simple household items; they were considered part of a balanced lifestyle and energy system.

Several Hindu scriptures, including the Skanda Purana and Garuda Purana, describe jal daan or the donation of water during summer as one of the highest forms of charity. Feeding water to a thirsty person is considered especially virtuous.

A traditional Sanskrit phrase says:

"Jaladanam Mahadanam Trishartasya Visheshatah"

This means offering water to a thirsty person is regarded as one of the greatest acts of donation.

The Tradition Of 'Pyaau' And Public Water Service

In earlier times, large earthen pots filled with drinking water were commonly placed outside temples, village pathways, and travel routes. These public water stations were known as pyaau. They were believed to not only quench thirst but also spread positive energy, compassion, and goodwill in society.

Water has always held special importance in Hindu rituals and traditions. From shraddha and tarpan to rituals dedicated to ancestors, water is considered a symbol of satisfaction and peace. The Garuda Purana also links water offerings with the contentment of ancestors, which is why many astrological traditions consider matka daan during summer spiritually significant.

Astrological Beliefs Linked To Matka Daan

According to traditional beliefs, offering a clay pot filled with water to travellers, needy people, or temples is viewed not merely as charity but as an act of public service. Some astrologers also associate this practice with reducing Pitru Dosha and improving mental peace.

In Indian tradition, good fortune has never been limited only to wealth. Peace, emotional balance, compassion, and positive energy are also considered forms of prosperity.

Vedic astrology links the water element mainly with the Moon and Venus. The Moon is associated with emotions, mental stability, and calmness, while Venus symbolises comfort, harmony, and ease in life. Astrological beliefs suggest that water-related remedies become important when a person experiences emotional stress or family imbalance.

Where Should You Keep A Matka At Home? Vastu Beliefs Explained

Vastu Shastra also considers both water and clay important for maintaining energy balance inside the home. According to traditional beliefs, keeping a clean earthen pot filled with water in the north-east direction of the house is associated with positive energy.

Similarly, placing water for birds and passersby is considered an auspicious act. Vastu traditions also advise against keeping broken or empty earthen pots inside the house for long periods.

Ayurveda And Science Support Earthen Pot Water

Modern science and Ayurveda both acknowledge that water stored in earthen pots remains naturally cool. Unlike extremely chilled refrigerator water, it does not shock the body with sudden temperature changes.

From an Ayurvedic perspective, clay pots help maintain balanced water temperature and may support the body in coping with excessive summer heat more gently.

More Than Just A Pot Of Water

At a time when the world is talking about artificial intelligence, climate change, and advanced technology, the simple earthen pot is once again finding relevance in everyday life. This revival reflects how Indian traditions have always connected spirituality not only with worship, but also with service, compassion, nature, and balance.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Do science and Ayurveda support the use of earthen pots for water?

Yes, both acknowledge that water in earthen pots stays naturally cool. Ayurveda suggests this gentle cooling helps the body cope with heat.

About the author Hirdesh Kumar Singh

Hirdesh Kumar Singh is a senior Vedic astrologer, media strategist, and digital content expert with over 25 years of experience in astrology, spirituality, and digital journalism. He writes for ABP Live and currently leads its Astro and Religion sections, interpreting planetary movements through the lens of modern life. An alumnus of IIMC, New Delhi, he has also served as an astrology consultant with platforms like AstroSage and Astrotalk. He is known for several high-profile predictions that later proved accurate across politics, entertainment, sports, and public policy.

You can reach out to him at hirdeshs@abpnetwork.com.

 
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Published at : 20 May 2026 05:34 PM (IST)
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ABP Live Astro Analysis Earthen Pot Benefits Matka Water Benefits Matka Daan Significance Vastu Tips For Matka
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