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HomeNewsRs 2 Lakh In Post Office 36-Month FD Can Fetch Over Rs 47,000 Interest

Rs 2 Lakh In Post Office 36-Month FD Can Fetch Over Rs 47,000 Interest

Investing Rs 2 lakh in a 36-month Post Office FD can earn over Rs 47,000 in interest. Here’s the full maturity calculation and interest rate.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 May 2026 07:01 PM (IST)

India Post is no longer limited to traditional postal services. Over the years, it has emerged as a trusted banking and investment platform, offering savings schemes that often attract more investors than private banks. The biggest reason behind this popularity is the combination of government-backed security and attractive interest rates. Among its most preferred investment options is the Post Office Fixed Deposit, officially known as the Time Deposit (TD) scheme. If an investor deposits Rs 2 lakh for 36 months, the maturity amount can be surprisingly rewarding.

Limited But Popular Options

Unlike banks, which provide a wide range of FD tenures from a few days to several years, India Post offers only four Time Deposit options. Customers can open TD accounts for 1 year, 2 years, 3 years or 5 years.

Despite the limited choices, the scheme continues to attract investors due to its reliable returns and low-risk nature. The current interest rates offered under the scheme are:

  • 6.9 per cent for 1-year TD
  • 7.0 per cent for 2-year TD
  • 7.1 per cent for 3-year TD
  • 7.5 per cent for 5-year TD

The 5-year deposit currently offers the highest return among all TD options.

Rs 2 Lakh Investment Calculation

For those investing Rs 2,00,000 in a 3-year TD account, the applicable interest rate is 7.1 per cent. Based on the current rates, the total maturity amount after 36 months would be around Rs 2,47,015.

This means the investor earns nearly Rs 47,015 purely as interest over the three-year period. Since the scheme is backed by the Government of India, many investors consider it safer than market-linked investment products.

No Extra Benefit For Senior Citizens

One key difference between bank FDs and Post Office TD schemes lies in the treatment of senior citizens. Most banks offer an additional 0.50 per cent interest to senior citizens, while some provide even higher rates for people aged above 80 years.

However, India Post follows a uniform policy. Whether the account holder is young or elderly, the same interest rate applies to all investors. There is no separate higher-rate benefit for senior citizens under the TD scheme.

Before You Go

Breaking: BJP vs Congress Clash Over Inflation Remarks as Rahul Gandhi’s “Traitor” Comment Sparks Row

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 07:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Post Office Scheme Post Office India Post Office FD
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