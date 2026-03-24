Want To Link Aadhaar With PAN Card Online? You Will Have To Pay This Penalty First

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How To Link Aadhaar With PAN Card Online: If you have not yet linked your Aadhaar with your PAN card, the process still remains open, but it now comes with a late fee. Anyone who missed the original deadline is required to pay a penalty of Rs 1,000 before the linking request can be submitted.

The entire process is carried out on the Income Tax e-filing portal at incometax.gov.in. Here is a clear breakdown of what you need to do, from paying the fee to checking your link status.

How Do You Pay The Late Fee And Link Your Aadhaar With PAN?

Start with paying the Rs 1,000 penalty:

Go to incometax.gov.in and click on "e-Pay Tax" under the Quick Links section.

Enter your PAN number, confirm it, and provide your registered mobile number.

After OTP verification, you will be taken to the e-Pay Tax page.

Click "Proceed" under the Income Tax tab.

Select Assessment Year 2025-26, Type of Payment (Minor Head) as Other Receipts (500), and Sub-type as Fee for delay in linking PAN with Aadhaar. The penalty amount will be filled in automatically.

Pay via net banking, debit card, NEFT/RTGS, over the counter, or a payment gateway.

Save your challan or receipt.

After payment, wait for 4 to 5 working days before moving ahead.

To link your Aadhaar:

Go to the e-Filing Portal homepage and click "Link Aadhaar" under Quick Links.

Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number and click "Validate."

Enter your name as it appears on your Aadhaar card along with your mobile number, then click "Link Aadhaar."

Enter the OTP sent to your mobile and click "Validate."

Your request will be submitted successfully.

To check your link status:

Click "Link Aadhaar Status" under Quick Links on the homepage.

Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number and click "View Link Aadhaar Status."

A message will appear showing your current link status.

Who Is Exempt And What Happens If Your PAN Becomes Inoperative?

Not everyone is required to complete this linking:

Super senior citizens aged 80 years and above are generally exempt under current rules.

NRIs are also generally exempt, unless they qualify as residents under Indian tax laws.

If your PAN has already become inoperative due to non-linking:

It cannot be used for income tax filing, bank transactions, investments, or verification purposes.

Once your PAN is successfully linked with Aadhaar, it becomes active again.

Always use the official government portal at incometax.gov.in and avoid third-party websites for this process.