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HomeNewsWorldThreat To The Crown: Dutch Authorities Foil Attack On Royal Sisters

Threat To The Crown: Dutch Authorities Foil Attack On Royal Sisters

The case has raised fresh concerns about the safety of the royal family, formally known as the House of Orange-Nassau.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 May 2026 08:25 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Suspect arrested carrying axes targeting Dutch princesses Amalia and Alexia.
  • Engravings on axes referenced names, Mossad, and Nazi slogan.
  • Note found mentioning princesses and a 'bloodbath' threat.
  • Suspect faces preliminary court hearing amid heightened royal security.

Dutch authorities have thwarted an alleged extremist plot targeting the country’s future queen and her younger sister, with a suspect now set to appear in court.

A 33-year-old man has been accused of planning an attack against Catharina-Amalia, 22, and Alexia, 20, daughters of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima. Catharina-Amalia is the heir to the Dutch throne, while Alexia is second in line.

The suspect was arrested in The Hague in February. Officials said he was carrying two axes bearing disturbing engravings, including the names “Alexia,” references to “Mossad,” and the Nazi slogan “Sieg Heil.” Investigators also recovered a handwritten note mentioning “Amalia,” “Alexia,” and the word “bloodbath.”

Suspect's Identity Not Disclosed

Authorities have not disclosed the suspect’s identity or further details due to privacy laws in the Netherlands. The motive behind the alleged plot remains unclear.

The case has raised fresh concerns about the safety of the royal family, formally known as the House of Orange-Nassau. A preliminary court hearing for the accused is scheduled next week.

The revelation comes as members of the royal family, including both princesses, recently appeared in public for King's Day celebrations.

Security concerns surrounding Princess Catharina-Amalia are not new. In recent years, authorities uncovered a suspected kidnapping plot involving criminal gangs targeting her and former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Following those threats, heightened security measures were put in place, and the princess was moved from student accommodation back to the royal palace for safety.

Officials continue to investigate the latest case as concerns over extremist threats persist.

Before You Go

Elections Update: Security Tightened in Bengal as Re-Polling Witnesses Protest Over Alleged Intimidation

Frequently Asked Questions

What alleged plot did Dutch authorities thwart?

Authorities thwarted an alleged extremist plot targeting the Dutch future queen, Catharina-Amalia, and her sister Alexia.

What evidence was found on the suspect?

The suspect was found with two axes bearing engravings like 'Alexia' and 'Sieg Heil', and a note mentioning 'Amalia', 'Alexia', and 'bloodbath'.

Has Princess Catharina-Amalia faced security threats before?

Yes, authorities previously uncovered a suspected kidnapping plot targeting her and the former Dutch Prime Minister, leading to increased security.

Why has the suspect's identity not been disclosed?

The suspect's identity has not been disclosed due to privacy laws in the Netherlands.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 03 May 2026 08:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Netherlands Dutch Princess
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