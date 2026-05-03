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HomeCitiesGreater Noida: Nail Found In Hostel Canteen Food, Students Protest

Greater Noida: Nail Found In Hostel Canteen Food, Students Protest

Many students alleged that despite paying high hostel fees, there has been little to no improvement in the standard of meals.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 03 May 2026 09:51 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Students protested after finding a nail in hostel canteen food.
  • Videos of contaminated food circulated, sparking outrage and hygiene concerns.
  • Students demand action and improved meal standards at Nalanda Living.
  • Incident follows nationwide food safety concerns after Mumbai deaths.

Students in Greater Noida staged a protest after a shocking incident at Nalanda Living Hostel in the Knowledge Park area, where a nail was allegedly found in food served at the canteen.

According to reports, students recorded videos of the contaminated food and shared them on social media, sparking outrage and raising serious concerns over hygiene and food quality. Many students alleged that despite paying high hostel fees, there has been little to no improvement in the standard of meals being provided.

The incident has once again put the spotlight on food safety in student accommodations, with residents demanding strict action against those responsible and immediate improvements in canteen services. The matter falls under the Knowledge Park police station area, and authorities are expected to investigate the issue.

Food Safety Concerns Rise After Mumbai Deaths

The uproar comes amid growing nationwide concerns over food safety, especially after recent reports from Mumbai, where alleged consumption of contaminated food, including watermelon and biryani, was linked to multiple deaths. These incidents have heightened fears around adulteration and poor quality control in food items being sold and served across cities.

Experts have repeatedly warned about the dangers of contaminated or chemically treated food, which can lead to serious health complications. The Greater Noida incident has added to these concerns, with students now demanding regular inspections and stricter hygiene checks to prevent any such health risks in the future.

Before You Go

Elections Update: Security Tightened in Bengal as Re-Polling Witnesses Protest Over Alleged Intimidation

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident sparked protests among students in Greater Noida?

Students protested after a nail was allegedly found in food served at the Nalanda Living Hostel canteen. This incident raised concerns over food safety and hygiene.

What were the students' grievances regarding the hostel food?

Students alleged that despite paying high hostel fees, there has been little to no improvement in the standard of meals provided. They shared videos of contaminated food on social media.

What action is expected following the Greater Noida food incident?

Authorities are expected to investigate the issue, which falls under the Knowledge Park police station area. Students are demanding strict action and immediate improvements.

How does the Greater Noida incident relate to broader food safety concerns?

The incident adds to growing nationwide concerns over food safety, highlighted by recent deaths in Mumbai linked to contaminated food. It emphasizes the need for better hygiene and quality control.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 May 2026 09:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Greater Noida News Greater Noida Hostel Nail In Food
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