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HomeCitiesWhat Led To Fire In Delhi Building That Killed 9?

What Led To Fire In Delhi Building That Killed 9?

A distress call was received at around 3:27 am, following which multiple fire tenders and over 80 personnel were rushed to the spot.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 03 May 2026 10:40 AM (IST)

Delhi Fire: A devastating fire in a residential building in Shahdara, Delhi, claimed at least nine lives in the early hours of Sunday, with preliminary inputs pointing to a possible air conditioner (AC) blast as the trigger. However, officials have said the exact cause will be confirmed only after a detailed investigation.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, a distress call was received at around 3:27 am, following which multiple fire tenders and over 80 personnel were rushed to the spot. The blaze had already spread across flats on the second, third and fourth floors, making rescue operations extremely challenging.

Suspected Trigger: AC Blast

Initial accounts from residents suggest that a sudden explosion in an air conditioner unit may have sparked the fire. One local resident claimed the blaze began shortly after a loud blast was heard in the building around 3:13 am. Such incidents, experts say, can occur due to short circuits, overheating, or poor maintenance of electrical appliances.

Fire officials noted that the intensity of the blaze increased quickly, possibly due to combustible materials inside the flats and the close layout of the building. Thick smoke filled the structure within minutes, reducing visibility and making evacuation difficult for residents.

Rescue Efforts And Casualties

During the operation, around 10 to 15 people were rescued from the building. Several victims were rushed to hospital, but nine people could not be saved. Two individuals with minor injuries were taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for treatment.

Multiple agencies, including local police, disaster management teams and traffic personnel, assisted in the rescue and firefighting efforts. The flames were finally brought under control after several hours.

Authorities have launched a probe to determine the precise cause of the fire. While the AC blast theory is being widely discussed, officials are examining all possible angles, including electrical faults and safety lapses, to establish what exactly led to the tragedy.

Before You Go

Big Tragedy: Fire Breaks Out in East Delhi, Several Feared Dead

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people died in the Delhi fire incident?

At least nine people lost their lives in the devastating fire that occurred in Shahdara, Delhi.

What is the suspected cause of the fire?

Preliminary reports suggest a possible air conditioner (AC) blast may have triggered the fire, although the exact cause is under investigation.

When did the fire service receive the distress call?

The Delhi Fire Services received a distress call about the fire at approximately 3:27 am on Sunday.

How many people were rescued from the building?

During the rescue operation, approximately 10 to 15 people were successfully rescued from the burning building.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 May 2026 10:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Building Fire DELHI NEWS Delhi Vivek Vihar
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