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HomeCitiesDelhi Weather: Yellow Alert Issued For Today As Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Across NCR

Delhi Weather: Yellow Alert Issued For Today As Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Across NCR

No heatwave conditions are expected in Delhi-NCR until early next week, offering short-term relief from extreme summer temperatures.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 May 2026 08:49 AM (IST)

Delhi-NCR is set for a spell of unsettled weather, with the India Meteorological Department issuing a yellow alert for May 3 and May 4, warning of rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds across the region.

According to the IMD, residents can expect cloudy skies, lightning activity and light to moderate rainfall over the weekend. Wind speeds are likely to reach 30–40 kmph, which could bring temporary relief from rising temperatures but may also cause minor disruptions in outdoor activities.

Fresh Change Due To Western Disturbance

The alert comes after a brief rise in temperatures following earlier rainfall earlier this week. Weather officials say the fresh change is being driven by a western disturbance influencing north India, which is expected to keep conditions unstable over the next couple of days.

On May 3, the maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to hover between 36°C and 38°C, while the minimum may remain around 26°C to 28°C. Similar conditions are expected on May 4, with intermittent rain spells and thunderstorms predicted through the day. Humidity levels are also expected to remain high, leading to slightly uncomfortable conditions despite the cloud cover.

Experts from Skymet Weather note that the system may trigger scattered showers in several parts of NCR, with the possibility of stronger winds during evening hours.

While the rainfall is expected to bring some cooling, authorities have advised caution, especially during thunderstorms and gusty winds. Commuters and residents are urged to stay updated with weather advisories.

Meanwhile, no heatwave conditions are expected in Delhi-NCR until early next week, offering short-term relief from extreme summer temperatures.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 03 May 2026 08:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Weather Delhi Rains Delhi Temperature Today DELHI NEWS Delhi Yellow Alert
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Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
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