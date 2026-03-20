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HomeNewsIndiaAadhaar App Mandatory For All Smartphones? UIDAI Issues Big Clarification Over Pre-Installation: Report

Aadhaar App Mandatory For All Smartphones? UIDAI Issues Big Clarification Over Pre-Installation: Report

Government and industry have reportedly clarified Aadhaar app pre-installation is still under discussion, with no plan to make it mandatory for smartphone users.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 06:32 PM (IST)
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Aadhar App Pre-Installation Row: Amid reports of tensions between the government and smartphone manufacturers over the proposed pre-installation of a new Aadhaar app, both sides have clarified that no final decision has been taken. According to a report by Hindustan Times, officials have stressed that the idea remains at a consultation stage, with no mandate being enforced at present.

Proposal Under Review, Not A Directive

The proposal to have the Aadhaar app pre-installed on mobile devices was first submitted to the IT Ministry in November 2025. Since then, discussions have been ongoing with various stakeholders, including industry representatives.

According to a senior government official, the plan is still being evaluated and has not been made compulsory. The clarification comes after speculation suggested a possible push to make the app mandatory on smartphones sold in India.

Focus on Accessibility For Users

The rationale behind the proposal, as explained by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in the said HT report, is centred on improving access, particularly for users with limited resources.

“The logic from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) behind the preinstallation of the app was convenience for underprivileged people, who don’t have access to high-end mobile phones and cannot install apps that may occupy a lot of space on their devices," the officer said.

The new Aadhaar app, introduced earlier this year, is part of broader efforts to streamline digital identity services and make them more widely available.

Users To Retain Full Choice

Officials have also reportedly underlined that even if the proposal moves forward, usage of the app would remain entirely optional for consumers.

"If it comes preinstalled, then they (users) won’t have to install it. Then it’s up to them if they wish to use it or not. As is the case with Google Maps, it comes pre-installed but it’s up to us whether we wish to use it or not.”

This comparison highlights the intent to provide convenience without limiting user choice. For now, both the government and industry stakeholders continue to engage in discussions, with no immediate rollout expected.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When was the proposal for pre-installing the Aadhaar app first submitted?

The proposal was submitted to the IT Ministry in November 2025. Discussions with stakeholders have been ongoing since then.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Mar 2026 06:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aadhar UIDAI Aadhar App UIDAI Aadhaar App Mandatory News
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