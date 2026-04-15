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HomeTechnologyIs That CBSE Result Website Real? Here Are The Signs That Say It Is Not

Is That CBSE Result Website Real? Here Are The Signs That Say It Is Not

Scammers launch fake CBSE result portals every year. Before you click that link, here is how to tell if the website is real or a trap waiting to steal your data.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 01:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Scammers target anxious students searching for CBSE results.
  • Fake websites steal personal details or install malware.
  • Only trust official sites: cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Results 2026: CBSE Result 2026 is expected soon, and scammers are already preparing for it. Every year, the moment students start searching for the result link, dozens of fake websites, phishing links, and WhatsApp forwards flood the internet. They are designed to look convincing, which is exactly what makes them dangerous. 

Before you click anything out of anxiety or excitement, here is a straightforward guide to help you stay safe, avoid fake portals, and reach your result without any trouble.

Why Do Scams Increase On CBSE Result Day?

The reason is simple: lakhs of students are searching at the same time, and that urgency creates the perfect trap. Scammers take advantage of anxious students, parents rushing to check results, and people clicking the first link they see without thinking twice. 

The fake portals they build are designed to steal your roll number and personal details, show fabricated results, or install malware on your device.

The only two official CBSE result websites are cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Any URL that looks even slightly different from these should be avoided immediately. Watch out for addresses like cbse-result-2026.in, cbseboardresult.live, or anything with phrases like "fast result," "direct link," or "topper list first" baked into the address.

On Google, scammers sometimes run paid ads to appear at the top of search results. If you see "Ad" or "Sponsored" next to a link, scroll past it and look for the official domain manually.

How To Spot A Fake CBSE Result Website Before It's Too Late

A genuine CBSE result page will only ask for your roll number, school number, and admit card ID. If any website asks for an OTP, Aadhaar number, phone number for verification, or payment for faster access, it is a scam. Exit immediately.

Fake sites also tend to give themselves away through design: too many pop-ups, flashy banners, broken layouts, spelling mistakes, or buttons that say things like "Check Result Now Fast." Official government websites are simple and clean.

Forwarded messages on WhatsApp and Telegram are another common trap. Even if the message comes from someone you know, do not trust it blindly, as their account could be compromised. Never open result links sent through forwarded messages.

Apart from the official websites, you can safely check results on DigiLocker or the UMANG app. If the official site is slow, wait it out. A so-called "alternate link" or "server bypass" link is almost always a scam.

One last thing: once you have your result, avoid posting your marksheet in public groups with your roll number visible. That data can be misused for fake certificates or identity fraud.

Result day is emotional, and that is precisely when mistakes happen. Your result will not disappear if you check it 10 minutes later, but one wrong click can cause real problems. Slow down before you click.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why are there so many scams around CBSE result day?

Scams increase because lakhs of anxious students and parents are searching for results simultaneously, creating a perfect opportunity for scammers to exploit this urgency.

What are the official websites for CBSE results?

The only two official CBSE result websites are cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Any URL that differs from these should be avoided.

How can I identify a fake CBSE result website?

Fake sites often ask for OTPs, Aadhaar, phone numbers, or payment. They may also have poor design, pop-ups, and spelling errors. Official sites are simple and clean.

Are there any other safe platforms to check CBSE results besides the official websites?

Yes, you can safely check your results on DigiLocker or the UMANG app. If the official site is slow, it's best to wait rather than trust unofficial 'alternate' links.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 01:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
CBSE Results Education CBSE TECHNOLOGY
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