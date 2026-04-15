CBSE 10th Result 2026 OUT Soon: Websites Down? Check Class 10 Scores Offline via SMS & Call

With the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 expected to be announced soon, many students may face slow-loading websites or server crashes due to heavy traffic. During result hours, lakhs of candidates try to access their scorecards at the same time, often causing official portals to lag or temporarily stop responding.

To ensure uninterrupted access, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has provided alternative offline methods for students to check their results without relying on the internet. These options are especially helpful in areas with poor connectivity or during peak traffic periods.

How to Check CBSE 10th Result 2026 Without Internet

Students who are unable to access their results online can still retrieve their scores using SMS or IVRS services. These methods allow candidates to receive their marks directly on their phones without needing an internet connection.

Check CBSE Result 2026 via SMS

Follow these steps to get your result through SMS:

Open the SMS app on your mobile phone

Type: cbse10 rollnumber dateofbirth schoolnumber centrenumber

Send it to 7738299899

Once the message is sent successfully, students will receive their result details directly via SMS on the same number.

Check CBSE Result 2026 via IVRS (Call Service)

Students can also use the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) to access their results:

Delhi subscribers: 24300699

Other regions: 011-24300699

By calling these numbers, students can listen to their results without using the internet.

Why These Offline Methods Matter

During result declaration, official websites often experience downtime due to high user traffic. In such cases, SMS and IVRS services provide a reliable backup option. These methods ensure that students can access their results quickly and conveniently, regardless of internet availability.

Students are advised to keep their roll number and other required details ready in advance to avoid delays while using these services.

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