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HomeEducationCBSE 10th Result 2026 OUT Soon: Websites Down? Check Class 10 Scores Offline via SMS & Call

CBSE 10th Result 2026 OUT Soon: Websites Down? Check Class 10 Scores Offline via SMS & Call

CBSE 10th Result 2026 soon. Websites crashing? Check scores offline via SMS or IVRS call without internet using roll number details.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 12:27 PM (IST)

With the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 expected to be announced soon, many students may face slow-loading websites or server crashes due to heavy traffic. During result hours, lakhs of candidates try to access their scorecards at the same time, often causing official portals to lag or temporarily stop responding.  

To ensure uninterrupted access, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has provided alternative offline methods for students to check their results without relying on the internet. These options are especially helpful in areas with poor connectivity or during peak traffic periods. 

How to Check CBSE 10th Result 2026 Without Internet  

Students who are unable to access their results online can still retrieve their scores using SMS or IVRS services. These methods allow candidates to receive their marks directly on their phones without needing an internet connection.  

Check CBSE Result 2026 via SMS  

Follow these steps to get your result through SMS:  

  • Open the SMS app on your mobile phone  
  • Type: cbse10 rollnumber dateofbirth schoolnumber centrenumber  
  • Send it to 7738299899  

Once the message is sent successfully, students will receive their result details directly via SMS on the same number.  

Check CBSE Result 2026 via IVRS (Call Service)  

Students can also use the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) to access their results:  

  • Delhi subscribers: 24300699  
  • Other regions: 011-24300699 

By calling these numbers, students can listen to their results without using the internet.  

Why These Offline Methods Matter  

During result declaration, official websites often experience downtime due to high user traffic. In such cases, SMS and IVRS services provide a reliable backup option. These methods ensure that students can access their results quickly and conveniently, regardless of internet availability.  

Students are advised to keep their roll number and other required details ready in advance to avoid delays while using these services. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 12:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 CBSE 10th Result 2026
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