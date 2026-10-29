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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKatrina Kaif Breaks Silence On Post-Pregnancy Trolling, Asks 'Bounce Back? From Where?'

Katrina Kaif Breaks Silence On Post-Pregnancy Trolling, Asks 'Bounce Back? From Where?'

Katrina Kaif responds to postpartum body-shaming, questions the pressure to ‘bounce back’ after childbirth and says she will reach her fitness goals at her own pace.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 08:41 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Katrina Kaif addressed online scrutiny of her postpartum body.
  • Public appearance at Ganesh Chaturthi sparked criticism and comparisons.
  • She questioned societal pressure expecting women to change body shortly after pregnancy.
  • Kaif emphasized focusing on motherhood and her body's natural pace.

Katrina Kaif has responded to the online scrutiny of her postpartum appearance, questioning why women are expected to quickly regain their pre-pregnancy bodies after childbirth. In an interview with Vogue India, the actor spoke about the pressure women face to meet society's expectations. She also said that she wants to focus on motherhood and the next chapter of her life.

The discussion follows Katrina Kaif’s appearance at a Ganesh Chaturthi pandal in Mumbai this year, marking one of her first major public outings in months. Pictures from the event soon drew online trolling, with social media users comparing her pre-pregnancy appearance with recent photographs.

ALSO READ: Samay Raina's 'Chilling With Girlfriend' Reply To Varun Dhawan's Call On 'Koffee With Karan' Sparks Dating Speculation

Katrina Kaif Responds To Postpartum Body Shaming

During the interview, Katrina challenged the phrase 'bounce back'. The phrase is commonly used to describe the expectation that women should return to their pre-pregnancy appearance shortly after childbirth.

The actor questioned, "Bouce back? From where?"

She added, "I have taken a step ahead to something that was a deep desire in my heart, so why would I want to go back? The first few days after I gave birth, it was an indescribable feeling to see Vihaan’s face and know that four years of a tumultuous journey for me and Vicky had led to this."

Katrina Kaif further said, "I am very aware of my fitness journey and where my body feels at its most energetic. I will reach there at my own pace.”

'It's A Personal Choice'

Addressing the online comments, Katrina said people cannot claim ignorance about the physical changes women experience after giving birth. She also made it clear that she would rather concentrate on her present life than allow public opinion to dictate how she feels about her body.

She said, “We live in a world that wants to blow us around in the ever-changing winds of opinions. I think most people are aware of what a woman’s body goes through after giving birth. And if they still choose to view that body through a harsh lens, it’s a personal choice. It can’t be blamed on a lack of information, because there is so much information out there. I just want to focus on this lovely part of my life and where I’m headed.”

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 2 Accused Arrested As Shooters Allegedly Reveal Plan To Spread Fear In Bollywood

Why Did Katrina Kaif Face Online Trolling?

Katrina Kaif faced online scrutiny after attending a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Mumbai with her husband, Vicky Kaushal. The outing marked one of her first major public appearances in months. Soon after, photographs from the event began circulating on social media, with users sharing before-and-after collages comparing her pre-pregnancy appearance with recent pictures. The comparisons sparked criticism from people who called out the body-shaming and unrealistic expectations placed on women to regain their pre-pregnancy appearance soon after childbirth.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Katrina Kaif speak out about her postpartum appearance?

She responded to online scrutiny and trolling following her appearance at a Ganesh Chaturthi pandal, where her recent photographs were compared to her pre-pregnancy look.

What societal expectation did Katrina Kaif challenge?

She challenged the phrase 'bounce back,' questioning why women are expected to quickly regain their pre-pregnancy bodies after childbirth. She sees motherhood as a step forward.

What is Katrina Kaif's approach to her post-childbirth fitness?

She stated she would reach her fitness goals at her own pace, prioritizing how her body feels most energetic rather than conforming to public opinion.

What does Katrina Kaif want to focus on now?

She wants to focus on motherhood and the next chapter of her life, describing it as a deep desire of her heart, rather than public opinion.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Oct 2026 08:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif Postpartum Katrina Kaif Trolling
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