Katrina Kaif Breaks Silence On Post-Pregnancy Trolling, Asks 'Bounce Back? From Where?'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Katrina Kaif addressed online scrutiny of her postpartum body.

Public appearance at Ganesh Chaturthi sparked criticism and comparisons.

She questioned societal pressure expecting women to change body shortly after pregnancy.

Kaif emphasized focusing on motherhood and her body's natural pace.

Katrina Kaif has responded to the online scrutiny of her postpartum appearance, questioning why women are expected to quickly regain their pre-pregnancy bodies after childbirth. In an interview with Vogue India, the actor spoke about the pressure women face to meet society's expectations. She also said that she wants to focus on motherhood and the next chapter of her life.

The discussion follows Katrina Kaif’s appearance at a Ganesh Chaturthi pandal in Mumbai this year, marking one of her first major public outings in months. Pictures from the event soon drew online trolling, with social media users comparing her pre-pregnancy appearance with recent photographs.

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Katrina Kaif Responds To Postpartum Body Shaming

During the interview, Katrina challenged the phrase 'bounce back'. The phrase is commonly used to describe the expectation that women should return to their pre-pregnancy appearance shortly after childbirth.

The actor questioned, "Bouce back? From where?"

She added, "I have taken a step ahead to something that was a deep desire in my heart, so why would I want to go back? The first few days after I gave birth, it was an indescribable feeling to see Vihaan’s face and know that four years of a tumultuous journey for me and Vicky had led to this."

Katrina Kaif further said, "I am very aware of my fitness journey and where my body feels at its most energetic. I will reach there at my own pace.”

'It's A Personal Choice'

Addressing the online comments, Katrina said people cannot claim ignorance about the physical changes women experience after giving birth. She also made it clear that she would rather concentrate on her present life than allow public opinion to dictate how she feels about her body.

She said, “We live in a world that wants to blow us around in the ever-changing winds of opinions. I think most people are aware of what a woman’s body goes through after giving birth. And if they still choose to view that body through a harsh lens, it’s a personal choice. It can’t be blamed on a lack of information, because there is so much information out there. I just want to focus on this lovely part of my life and where I’m headed.”

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Why Did Katrina Kaif Face Online Trolling?

Katrina Kaif faced online scrutiny after attending a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Mumbai with her husband, Vicky Kaushal. The outing marked one of her first major public appearances in months. Soon after, photographs from the event began circulating on social media, with users sharing before-and-after collages comparing her pre-pregnancy appearance with recent pictures. The comparisons sparked criticism from people who called out the body-shaming and unrealistic expectations placed on women to regain their pre-pregnancy appearance soon after childbirth.