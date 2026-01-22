Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyGoogle & Khan Academy Launch AI Tools To Fix Reading & Writing Gaps In Schools

Google & Khan Academy Launch AI Tools To Fix Reading & Writing Gaps In Schools

Gemini-powered Writing and Reading Coaches will help students think, plan, and learn while saving teachers time, aiming to fix classroom learning gaps without turning AI into a shortcut.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 02:16 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Google has announced a partnership with Khan Academy to build AI-based learning tools for classrooms. The update was shared at the Bett education conference. Google will bring its Gemini AI models into Khan Academy’s learning platform. The aim is to help students learn better, not to replace teachers. The focus is on middle and high school students who struggle with reading and writing. 

By combining Google’s technology with Khan Academy’s classroom experience, the two want to address learning gaps and support teachers in daily classroom work.

Google Khan Academy AI Tools Focus On Real Classroom Problems

Google says AI in education should be based on how students actually learn. That is why Khan Academy’s teachers and learning experts are involved in building these tools. Many schools have reported that students face serious issues in reading and writing. This partnership is designed to work on that problem directly.

The tools are not meant to give students ready-made answers. Instead, they guide students through tasks and help them think. Teachers decide how the tools are used in class. They can choose whether students get full guidance or only feedback.

The idea is to keep learning actively. Students still write, read, and think on their own. AI only steps in when they need support. Google says this method keeps classrooms human and avoids turning AI into a shortcut.

These tools are also meant to help teachers save time. Instead of checking every small detail, teachers can focus more on teaching and helping students who need extra attention.

Gemini Writing Coach & Reading Coach For Students

Khan Academy has started using a new Gemini-powered Writing Coach. The tool does not write essays for students. It helps them plan, draft, and improve their work. Students learn how to organise ideas and express them clearly.

Teachers can set the tool in two ways. One mode allows full interaction with students. The other only gives feedback. The Writing Coach is now used in grades 7 to 12 in the U.S., with a test version for grades 5 and 6. It covers persuasive writing, expository writing, and literary analysis.

Later this year, Khan Academy plans to launch a Reading Coach for grades 5 to 12. This tool will guide students through reading tasks, ask simple questions, and track progress. Teachers will get reports for both individuals and groups.

Google and Khan Academy say their goal is not to build AI that simply answers questions. They want tools that help students learn step by step and support teachers in real classrooms.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new partnership between Google and Khan Academy?

Google and Khan Academy are partnering to create AI-based learning tools for classrooms, integrating Google's Gemini AI models into Khan Academy's platform.

What is the main goal of these AI learning tools?

The aim is to help middle and high school students, especially those struggling with reading and writing, by addressing learning gaps and supporting teachers.

How will the AI tools assist students?

The tools will guide students through tasks, help them plan and improve their writing, and encourage active thinking rather than providing direct answers.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 02:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
AI TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
SC Clears Hindu, Muslim Friday Prayers At Madhya Pradesh’s Bhojshala; Lays Down Timings
SC Clears Hindu, Muslim Friday Prayers At Madhya Pradesh’s Bhojshala; Lays Down Timings
Election 2025
Mumbai Set To Get Woman Mayor As Maharashtra Declares Reservations; Full Category-Wise List Out
Mumbai Set To Get Woman Mayor As Maharashtra Declares Reservations; Full Category-Wise List Out
Cities
Major Revelation In Noida Techie Death: Fire Brigade Team Didn't Know How To Swim
Major Revelation In Noida Techie Death: Fire Brigade Team Didn't Know How To Swim
Cities
IAS Officer Who Cleared Delhi Stadium To Walk His Dogs Appointed MCD Commissioner
IAS Officer Who Cleared Delhi Stadium To Walk His Dogs Appointed MCD Commissioner
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Shankaracharya vs UP Government – Dharmic Clash Intensifies Over Land and Notices
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi Government, Calls Ganga Bath Ban ‘Grave Injustice’
Breaking News: Patna NEET Student Death Takes New Turn, Family Accuses SIT of Harassment
Breaking News: SIT to Recreate Scene as Investigation into Yuvraj’s Tragic Death Intensifies
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Voices Support for Shankaracharya, Slams Government Negligence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget