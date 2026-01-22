Google & Khan Academy Launch AI Tools To Fix Reading & Writing Gaps In Schools

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Google has announced a partnership with Khan Academy to build AI-based learning tools for classrooms. The update was shared at the Bett education conference. Google will bring its Gemini AI models into Khan Academy’s learning platform. The aim is to help students learn better, not to replace teachers. The focus is on middle and high school students who struggle with reading and writing.

By combining Google’s technology with Khan Academy’s classroom experience, the two want to address learning gaps and support teachers in daily classroom work.

Google Khan Academy AI Tools Focus On Real Classroom Problems

Google says AI in education should be based on how students actually learn. That is why Khan Academy’s teachers and learning experts are involved in building these tools. Many schools have reported that students face serious issues in reading and writing. This partnership is designed to work on that problem directly.

The tools are not meant to give students ready-made answers. Instead, they guide students through tasks and help them think. Teachers decide how the tools are used in class. They can choose whether students get full guidance or only feedback.

The idea is to keep learning actively. Students still write, read, and think on their own. AI only steps in when they need support. Google says this method keeps classrooms human and avoids turning AI into a shortcut.

These tools are also meant to help teachers save time. Instead of checking every small detail, teachers can focus more on teaching and helping students who need extra attention.

Gemini Writing Coach & Reading Coach For Students

Khan Academy has started using a new Gemini-powered Writing Coach. The tool does not write essays for students. It helps them plan, draft, and improve their work. Students learn how to organise ideas and express them clearly.

Teachers can set the tool in two ways. One mode allows full interaction with students. The other only gives feedback. The Writing Coach is now used in grades 7 to 12 in the U.S., with a test version for grades 5 and 6. It covers persuasive writing, expository writing, and literary analysis.

Later this year, Khan Academy plans to launch a Reading Coach for grades 5 to 12. This tool will guide students through reading tasks, ask simple questions, and track progress. Teachers will get reports for both individuals and groups.

Google and Khan Academy say their goal is not to build AI that simply answers questions. They want tools that help students learn step by step and support teachers in real classrooms.