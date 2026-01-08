Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyThis Gemini AI Prompt Is Helping People See Their ‘Sapno Ka Raja’ Or ‘Sapno Ki Rani’

This Gemini AI Prompt Is Helping People See Their ‘Sapno Ka Raja’ Or ‘Sapno Ki Rani’

Using a simple Gemini prompt, users can now generate lifelike images of a man or woman who visually matches them, without changing their own facial features or using editing tools.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 11:30 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Gemini Prompt: There comes a time in everyone’s life when they imagine how their ‘sapno ka raja’ or ‘sapno ki rani’ might look. It’s a very natural thought. While real relationships take time, curiosity doesn’t wait. Now, a simple AI prompt is helping people put a face to that imagination. Using Nano Banana, users are creating realistic images of a man or woman who visually complements them. To make it easier, prompts for both men and women are shared in one place, so there’s no need to search around.

Gemini Life Partner Prompt

This Gemini partner prompt helps users create a realistic image of a person who visually complements them. The idea is simple. Your facial features stay completely unchanged, while AI imagines a man or woman who naturally looks good standing beside you. The result feels balanced, natural, and lifelike, as if both people belong in the same frame without any forced edits.

Prompt One (For Women)
“Based on my appearance, what kind of man would visually complement me when standing beside me? Create a realistic image of a man who suits my features. Keep my facial features unchanged and make the image look natural and lifelike.”

Prompt Two (For Men)
“Based on my appearance, suggest what kind of woman would visually complement me. Create a realistic image of her standing beside me. Keep my facial features unchanged and natural. The final image should look authentic, balanced, and visually harmonious, as if we naturally belong in the same frame.”

How To Create Your Couple Image Using Gemini

Creating your own visual compatibility image using Gemini is easy and takes only a few minutes. You don’t need any editing skills or paid tools. Just follow these simple steps.

STEP 1: Open Gemini
Download and open the Gemini app on your phone. It is available on both the Play Store and App Store.

STEP 2: Sign In
Log in using your Google account to access the image creation feature.

STEP 3: Upload Your Photo
Choose a clear solo photo of yourself. Make sure the lighting is good, and your face is clearly visible. Avoid group photos or heavily edited images.

STEP 4: Enter the Prompt
Paste the Gemini life partner prompt based on your gender. Clearly mention that your facial features must remain unchanged, and the image should look natural and realistic.

STEP 5: Generate and Save
Click on generate and wait a few seconds. Once the image appears, save it or try again with a different photo or slight prompt adjustment if needed.

This simple process helps you turn imagination into a realistic visual, while keeping everything natural and balanced.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Jan 2026 11:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
AI TECHNOLOGY ABP Live Tech How-To
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Trump To Impose 500% Tariff On India, China? Here's What His Nod To A New Bill Means
Trump To Impose 500% Tariff On India, China? Here's What His Nod To A New Bill Means
Cities
Teenage National Shooter Accuses Coach Of Sexual Assault, Threatening To Ruin Career
Teenage National Shooter Accuses Coach Of Sexual Assault, Threatening To Ruin Career
World
US Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela After Dramatic Pursuit In Atlantic: WATCH
US Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela After Dramatic Pursuit: WATCH
World
Another BNP Leader Shot Dead As Bangladesh Remains On Edge Ahead Of Elections
Another BNP Leader Shot Dead As Bangladesh Remains On Edge Ahead Of Elections
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Why Bulldozer Action Was Conducted at Night? DCP Nitin Valson Explains Key Reasons
Delhi News: Cold Wave Intensifies Across North India, Capital Records Coldest Day of the Year
Delhi News: MCD Removes Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque After Stone Pelting, Area Secured
Delhi News: Illegal Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque Cleared, Mosque Declared Safe Amid Public Fear
Delhi News: FIR Registered Over Objectionable Slogans at JNU, University to Expel Involved Students
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
OPINION | 2026: Power Politics, China Challenge & Why India’s Security Choices Matter Now
Opinion
Embed widget