Google Releases Android 17 QPR1 Beta 3 With Seven Bug Fixes For Pixel

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Android 17 QPR1 Beta 3 released for Pixel devices.

Fixes system errors, date tap issues, and Wi-Fi drops.

Resolves audio distortions and UI glitches in full-screen mode.

Google has released Android 17 QPR1 Beta 3 for Pixel devices, arriving on the same day as a string of Google I/O 2026 announcements. This is the third beta build in the QPR1 cycle, following Beta 1 at the end of April and Beta 2 in early May. Google had paused Android 17 beta builds in April after the platform reached stability, ahead of its scheduled stable release in Q2.

Once that version was largely stable, Google moved quickly to begin testing the next quarterly update. This new build is available for all currently supported Pixel devices, from the Pixel 6 through the entire Pixel 10 series.

What Are The Key Details Of The Android 17 QPR1 Beta 3 Build?

The build carries the version number CP31.260508.005 and was released on May 19, 2026. It runs on a May 5, 2026, security patch level, with Google Play Services version 26.15.33.

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Emulator support covers both x86 (64-bit) and ARM (v8-A). Users can get the update by enrolling in the Android Beta Program or by manually flashing OTA images.

What Bugs Has Google Fixed In This Update?

Given that this is an I/O-timed release, the build is drawing attention for what improvements it might carry. On the bug fix front, this update addresses several notable issues. A recurring system error in ContextHubClientManager that was flooding logcat with unnecessary noise has been resolved.

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Tapping the date in At a Glance was incorrectly opening the terminal, and that has been patched. Wi-Fi was dropping connections despite strong signal strength due to a false low-quality detection, which is now corrected.

Users had been dealing with crackling and distorted audio during media playback across multiple sources, and that has been fixed. Other resolved problems include UI elements being cut off in full-screen mode, home screen widgets disappearing after a reboot, and the mobile data icon staying active in Quick Settings even after Airplane Mode was switched on.