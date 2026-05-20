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Pakistan Air Force Training Aircraft Crashes Near Mianwali, Pilots Eject Safely
There is currently no official statement from the Pakistan Air Force regarding the condition of the pilots or possible casualties on the ground.
A Pakistan Air Force aircraft, believed to be a Hongdu JL-8 training jet, reportedly crashed near Mianwali on Tuesday.
According to initial reports, the two pilots onboard managed to eject moments before the aircraft went down. Visuals circulating online showed parachutes descending in the area shortly before the crash.
The cause of the crash has not been confirmed yet. There is currently no official statement from the Pakistan Air Force regarding the condition of the pilots or possible casualties on the ground.
Further details are awaited.
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