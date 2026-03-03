Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Google's Holi Game Lets You Splash Colours On Your Screen: Here's How To Play

Google marks Holi with a vibrant doodle that transforms your screen into a canvas of colours. Just search “Holi” and start splashing bright shades with every tap.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 01:23 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Holi is one of India’s most loved festivals. It celebrates colours, happiness, and the arrival of spring after the cold winter months. Streets fill with music, laughter, and bright gulal as people come together to enjoy the day. Adding to the festive mood this year, Google has introduced a special Holi doodle on its search page. 

The interactive feature lets users splash colours directly on their screen. With just a few taps, anyone can enjoy a fun digital version of the festival from anywhere.

Google Holi Game: How To Play The Colour Splash Feature

Google’s special Holi doodle comes with a playful surprise for users. To try it, simply open the Google search app and type “Holi.” You will see small bowls filled with coloured powder under the search bar. Tap on the bowls, and your screen will turn into a virtual canvas.

Once activated, every tap on the screen throws bright colours across the page. Each splash appears in different shades, making the experience feel lively and festive. 

You can keep tapping to mix colours and create your own fun design. If you want to start again, tap on the water droplet icon at the top. It clears the screen instantly so you can begin fresh.

More Google Doodles That Celebrated Special Occasions

Google often marks important festivals and milestones with creative doodles. Over the years, it has celebrated Indian Independence Day with patriotic artwork on its homepage. On Children’s Day, it has displayed playful and heartwarming illustrations that reflect the spirit of childhood.

The tech giant has also honoured famous personalities through doodles. It once dedicated a special design to Nobel Prize-winning scientist C.V. Raman on his birthday. These doodles are not just decorative. Many of them include small interactive features that make learning and celebrating more engaging.

Through such creative efforts, Google connects users with culture, history, and celebrations straightforwardly and engagingly. The Holi game is just another example of how technology and tradition can come together to spread happiness online.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Holi and what does it celebrate?

Holi is a beloved Indian festival that celebrates colors, happiness, and the arrival of spring. It brings people together with music, laughter, and vibrant gulal.

How can I access the special Google Holi doodle?

To use the interactive Holi doodle, open the Google search app and type 'Holi'. You'll see colored powder bowls under the search bar to tap.

How do I play the Google Holi colour splash feature?

Tap the colored powder bowls under the search bar after typing 'Holi'. Each tap on the screen splashes vibrant colors, and you can tap the water droplet icon to start over.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 01:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY Holi 2026
