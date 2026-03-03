Google’s Holi Game Lets You Splash Colours On Your Screen: Here’s How To Play

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Holi is one of India’s most loved festivals. It celebrates colours, happiness, and the arrival of spring after the cold winter months. Streets fill with music, laughter, and bright gulal as people come together to enjoy the day. Adding to the festive mood this year, Google has introduced a special Holi doodle on its search page.

The interactive feature lets users splash colours directly on their screen. With just a few taps, anyone can enjoy a fun digital version of the festival from anywhere.

Google Holi Game: How To Play The Colour Splash Feature

Google’s special Holi doodle comes with a playful surprise for users. To try it, simply open the Google search app and type “Holi.” You will see small bowls filled with coloured powder under the search bar. Tap on the bowls, and your screen will turn into a virtual canvas.







Once activated, every tap on the screen throws bright colours across the page. Each splash appears in different shades, making the experience feel lively and festive.

You can keep tapping to mix colours and create your own fun design. If you want to start again, tap on the water droplet icon at the top. It clears the screen instantly so you can begin fresh.

More Google Doodles That Celebrated Special Occasions

Google often marks important festivals and milestones with creative doodles. Over the years, it has celebrated Indian Independence Day with patriotic artwork on its homepage. On Children’s Day, it has displayed playful and heartwarming illustrations that reflect the spirit of childhood.

The tech giant has also honoured famous personalities through doodles. It once dedicated a special design to Nobel Prize-winning scientist C.V. Raman on his birthday. These doodles are not just decorative. Many of them include small interactive features that make learning and celebrating more engaging.

Through such creative efforts, Google connects users with culture, history, and celebrations straightforwardly and engagingly. The Holi game is just another example of how technology and tradition can come together to spread happiness online.