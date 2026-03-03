NYT Connections is a daily word game where you're given 16 words and must sort them into four groups of four based on a shared theme.
NYT Connections Answers (March 3): Did Puzzle #995 Confuse You? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections March 3 puzzle mixed closet items, adjacency words, and speedy wordplay. See today’s hints and full solution here.
NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, returned on Tuesday, March 3, with another clever challenge. As always, players were given 16 words and asked to sort them into four hidden groups. Some connections were easy to spot, while others needed a second look.
The puzzle mixed meaning, word structure, and even word beginnings to make things more interesting. If today’s grid felt tricky, here’s a simple and clear breakdown of the hints and full answers.
What Is Connections And How Do You Play?
Connections is a daily puzzle where you see 16 words at once. Your task is to group them into four sets of four. Each group shares one common theme.
The challenge is that many words seem like they belong together, but only one grouping is correct. That’s what makes the game fun and sometimes frustrating.
For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”
You are allowed only four wrong guesses. On your fourth mistake, the game ends and the correct answers are shown.
Each group is also marked by difficulty:
- Yellow (easiest)
- Green (easy)
- Blue (medium)
- Purple (hardest)
Sometimes the connection is about meaning. Other times, it is about how the word is built. Today’s puzzle asked players to think about both.
Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (March 3)
Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:
- Yellow hint: Larger-than-life versions.
- Green hint: No space between.
- Blue hint: Everything has its place.
- Purple hint: Think back to the beginning.
Extra hints:
- Don’t just think about meaning. Construction is also important here.
- Every group has at least one word containing the letter “N.”
One word from each group to guide you:
- Yellow: Mac
- Green: Flank
- Blue: Hanger
- Purple: Fastidious
Now for the full solution.
Full Solution for March 3:
- Yellow (‘Big’ Things): Apple, Brother, Dipper, Mac
- Green (Be Adjacent To): Abut, Flank, Neighbour, Touch
- Blue (Seen In a Closet): Hanger, Hook, Rod, Shelf
- Purple (Starting With Synonyms For ‘Speedy’): Brisket, Fastidious, Fleetwood, Quicksand
This puzzle was a clever mix of ideas. The blue group was simple once you pictured a closet and saw a hanger, hook, rod, and shelf. The green group focused on words that mean being next to something.
The yellow group played on the idea of “big,” like Big Apple or Big Dipper. The purple group was the most challenging. Each word starts with a synonym for “speedy,” like brisk, fast, fleet, and quick. Once you noticed that pattern at the beginning of each word, the connection became clear.
Overall, it was a smart and tricky puzzle that rewarded careful reading and attention to detail.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NYT Connections?
How many wrong guesses are allowed in Connections?
You are allowed only four wrong guesses. On your fourth mistake, the game ends and the correct answers are revealed.
What types of connections are used in NYT Connections?
Connections can be based on meaning, word structure, or even word beginnings to create its challenges.