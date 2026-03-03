Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (March 3): Did Puzzle #995 Confuse You? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (March 3): Did Puzzle #995 Confuse You? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections March 3 puzzle mixed closet items, adjacency words, and speedy wordplay. See today’s hints and full solution here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 11:57 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, returned on Tuesday, March 3, with another clever challenge. As always, players were given 16 words and asked to sort them into four hidden groups. Some connections were easy to spot, while others needed a second look. 

The puzzle mixed meaning, word structure, and even word beginnings to make things more interesting. If today’s grid felt tricky, here’s a simple and clear breakdown of the hints and full answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily puzzle where you see 16 words at once. Your task is to group them into four sets of four. Each group shares one common theme.

The challenge is that many words seem like they belong together, but only one grouping is correct. That’s what makes the game fun and sometimes frustrating.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You are allowed only four wrong guesses. On your fourth mistake, the game ends and the correct answers are shown.

Each group is also marked by difficulty:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

Sometimes the connection is about meaning. Other times, it is about how the word is built. Today’s puzzle asked players to think about both.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (March 3)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

  • Yellow hint: Larger-than-life versions.
  • Green hint: No space between.
  • Blue hint: Everything has its place.
  • Purple hint: Think back to the beginning.

Extra hints:

  • Don’t just think about meaning. Construction is also important here.
  • Every group has at least one word containing the letter “N.”

One word from each group to guide you:

  • Yellow: Mac
  • Green: Flank
  • Blue: Hanger
  • Purple: Fastidious

Now for the full solution.

Full Solution for March 3:

  • Yellow (‘Big’ Things): Apple, Brother, Dipper, Mac
  • Green (Be Adjacent To): Abut, Flank, Neighbour, Touch
  • Blue (Seen In a Closet): Hanger, Hook, Rod, Shelf
  • Purple (Starting With Synonyms For ‘Speedy’): Brisket, Fastidious, Fleetwood, Quicksand

This puzzle was a clever mix of ideas. The blue group was simple once you pictured a closet and saw a hanger, hook, rod, and shelf. The green group focused on words that mean being next to something.

The yellow group played on the idea of “big,” like Big Apple or Big Dipper. The purple group was the most challenging. Each word starts with a synonym for “speedy,” like brisk, fast, fleet, and quick. Once you noticed that pattern at the beginning of each word, the connection became clear.

Overall, it was a smart and tricky puzzle that rewarded careful reading and attention to detail.

Related Video

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is a daily word game where you're given 16 words and must sort them into four groups of four based on a shared theme.

How many wrong guesses are allowed in Connections?

You are allowed only four wrong guesses. On your fourth mistake, the game ends and the correct answers are revealed.

What types of connections are used in NYT Connections?

Connections can be based on meaning, word structure, or even word beginnings to create its challenges.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 11:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Gaming
NYT Connections Answers (March 3): Did Puzzle #995 Confuse You? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections Answers (March 3): Did Puzzle #995 Confuse You? Check Hints, & Solution
Gaming
Wordle Answer Today (March 3): Can You Solve Puzzle #1718? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle Answer Today (March 3): Can You Solve Puzzle #1718? Check Hints, & Solution
Gaming
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (March 3): Hurry And Get Free Skins, Diamonds, More
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (March 3): Hurry And Get Free Skins, Diamonds, More
Gaming
NYT Connections Answers (March 2): Did Puzzle #994 Make You Scratch Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections Answers (March 2): Did Puzzle #994 Make You Scratch Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Media Alongside Canadian PM
Breaking News: Iran Continues Missile Attacks on Israeli Cities, Gulf Region Also Targeted
Breaking News: Protests Erupt in Srinagar, Police Use Tear Gas
Middle East Conflict Alert: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases and Israel with Missiles, Video Shows Extensive Military Arsenal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Aryan Kumar
Aryan Kumar
OPINION | Iran-Israel Strikes Highlight Risks In Gulf’s US Security Dependence
Opinion
Embed widget