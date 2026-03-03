NYT Connections Answers (March 3): Did Puzzle #995 Confuse You? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, returned on Tuesday, March 3, with another clever challenge. As always, players were given 16 words and asked to sort them into four hidden groups. Some connections were easy to spot, while others needed a second look.

The puzzle mixed meaning, word structure, and even word beginnings to make things more interesting. If today’s grid felt tricky, here’s a simple and clear breakdown of the hints and full answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily puzzle where you see 16 words at once. Your task is to group them into four sets of four. Each group shares one common theme.

The challenge is that many words seem like they belong together, but only one grouping is correct. That’s what makes the game fun and sometimes frustrating.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You are allowed only four wrong guesses. On your fourth mistake, the game ends and the correct answers are shown.

Each group is also marked by difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Sometimes the connection is about meaning. Other times, it is about how the word is built. Today’s puzzle asked players to think about both.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (March 3)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow hint: Larger-than-life versions.

Green hint: No space between.

Blue hint: Everything has its place.

Purple hint: Think back to the beginning.

Extra hints:

Don’t just think about meaning. Construction is also important here.

Every group has at least one word containing the letter “N.”

One word from each group to guide you:

Yellow: Mac

Green: Flank

Blue: Hanger

Purple: Fastidious

Now for the full solution.

Full Solution for March 3:

Yellow (‘Big’ Things): Apple, Brother, Dipper, Mac

Green (Be Adjacent To): Abut, Flank, Neighbour, Touch

Blue (Seen In a Closet): Hanger, Hook, Rod, Shelf

Purple (Starting With Synonyms For ‘Speedy’): Brisket, Fastidious, Fleetwood, Quicksand

This puzzle was a clever mix of ideas. The blue group was simple once you pictured a closet and saw a hanger, hook, rod, and shelf. The green group focused on words that mean being next to something.

The yellow group played on the idea of “big,” like Big Apple or Big Dipper. The purple group was the most challenging. Each word starts with a synonym for “speedy,” like brisk, fast, fleet, and quick. Once you noticed that pattern at the beginning of each word, the connection became clear.

Overall, it was a smart and tricky puzzle that rewarded careful reading and attention to detail.