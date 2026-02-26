ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Google Doodle Today Joins The Cricket Fever

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Google Doodle today is celebrating cricket as the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup heats up. The global tournament is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from 7 February to 8 March 2026. Right now, the competition has entered the exciting Super 8 stage. Only eight teams are left in the race for the trophy.

Fans across both countries are watching closely as big teams face each other in high-pressure matches that will decide who moves into the semi-finals.

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Stage: Teams, Groups And Latest Matches

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup has now reached its Super 8 phase. The original 20 teams have been reduced to just eight. These teams are divided into two groups of four.

Group 1 (India-based matches): India, South Africa, West Indies, and Zimbabwe.

Group 2 (Sri Lanka-based matches): England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan.

Each group is playing a round-robin format. This means every team plays against the other three teams in their group. The top two teams from each group will move to the semi-finals.

Recent and upcoming matches are creating strong competition. West Indies faced South Africa in Ahmedabad, while India played Zimbabwe in Chennai. England is set to clash with New Zealand in Colombo. Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan in Kandy.

Big matches like India vs West Indies in Kolkata are also expected to draw huge crowds. Every game now matters because one loss can change the points table quickly.

T20 World Cup 2026 Knockout Schedule And Final Venue Details

The knockout stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 will begin in early March. Semi-final 1 will be played on 4 March at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. However, if Pakistan qualifies, the match could shift to Colombo. Semi-final 2 is scheduled for 5 March at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The grand final will take place on 8 March at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India is the defending champion after winning the 2024 title by defeating South Africa. This year, fans are expecting another thrilling finish as teams fight hard for the world title.