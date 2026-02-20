Winter Olympics Ice Hockey 2026: Google Doodle Today Celebrates The Return Of NHL Stars

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Winter Olympics Ice Hockey 2026: The Google Doodle today is celebrating ice hockey at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and there’s a big reason behind the hype. After more than a decade, NHL players are back at the Olympics, making the competition feel truly elite again. The women’s tournament has already wrapped up with a thrilling final, while the men’s event is now entering its most intense stage.

With packed arenas, close scores, and historic rivalries, ice hockey is easily one of the most talked-about sports of Milano Cortina 2026.

2026 Winter Olympics Ice Hockey Women’s Tournament Results

The women’s ice hockey tournament ended on February 19, 2026, and it delivered exactly what fans hoped for. The United States and Canada once again faced each other in the gold medal match, continuing one of the biggest rivalries in sports. The game was fast, physical, and tense until the final whistle.

The United States won the gold medal with a close 2-1 victory over Canada. Both teams showed strong defence and sharp attacks, but the USA managed to hold on till the end. Switzerland claimed the bronze medal after defeating Sweden 2-1 in the bronze medal game.

The women’s event featured 10 teams and was played at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. The arena saw packed stands and loud crowds throughout the tournament, proving how popular women’s ice hockey has become on the global stage.

2026 Winter Olympics Ice Hockey Men’s Tournament Latest Update

The men’s ice hockey tournament is still ongoing and is now in its final phase. A total of 12 teams are competing, and matches are being held at two venues, Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena and the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena. Both rinks follow NHL-size standards, which have helped players adapt quickly.

One major highlight of this tournament is the return of NHL players for the first time since 2014. This happened after an agreement between the IIHF, NHL, and NHLPA, bringing the world’s best players back to Olympic ice.

In the quarter-finals, Canada beat Czechia 4-3, Finland edged past Switzerland 3-2, the USA defeated Sweden 2-1, and Slovakia dominated Germany 6-2.

The upcoming semi-finals will see Canada face Finland, while the USA takes on Slovakia. The gold medal match is scheduled for February 22, 2026, and expectations are sky-high.