T20 World Cup 2026 Gets Google Doodle As Semi-Finals Begin This Week
Today’s Google Doodle highlights the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which is currently in its knockout stage. The doodle features playful cricket-themed visuals that celebrate the sport loved by millions.
Google often creates doodles for global sporting events, and the T20 World Cup is one of the biggest cricket tournaments in the world.
The tournament began with 20 teams divided into four groups of five. The top teams advanced to the Super 8 stage, and from there, the best four teams reached the semi-finals.
This year’s tournament has already seen some surprising results, with strong teams like Australia, West Indies, and Pakistan getting eliminated earlier than expected.
T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final And Final Schedule
The T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final schedule has created huge excitement among cricket fans. The first semi-final will take place on 4 March 2026 between South Africa and New Zealand at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
The second semi-final will be played on 5 March 2026 between India and England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Both matches will start at 7:00 PM IST. The winners of these matches will face each other in the T20 World Cup 2026 final on 8 March at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
India entered the tournament as the defending champions after winning the 2024 title. With the final approaching, fans are eagerly waiting to see which team will lift the trophy this year.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is being celebrated by the Google Doodle today?
Which teams are participating in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals?
The semi-finals will feature South Africa vs. New Zealand and India vs. England. These four teams have advanced from the earlier stages of the competition.
When and where are the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals and final being held?
The semi-finals are on March 4th and 5th in Kolkata and Mumbai, respectively. The final will be on March 8th in Ahmedabad.