T20 World Cup 2026 Gets Google Doodle As Semi-Finals Begin This Week

T20 Cricket World Cup: Google is celebrating cricket today with a special Google Doodle dedicated to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The global tournament has now reached its most exciting stage as the semi-finals begin this week. Co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the competition brought together 20 teams and dozens of thrilling matches. After weeks of intense games, only four teams remain in the race for the trophy.

Fans around the world are now closely watching the semi-finals and final. With cricket fever at its peak, today’s Google Doodle highlights the excitement around the T20 World Cup 2026.

Google Doodle Today Celebrates T20 World Cup 2026

Today’s Google Doodle highlights the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which is currently in its knockout stage. The doodle features playful cricket-themed visuals that celebrate the sport loved by millions.

Google often creates doodles for global sporting events, and the T20 World Cup is one of the biggest cricket tournaments in the world.

The tournament began with 20 teams divided into four groups of five. The top teams advanced to the Super 8 stage, and from there, the best four teams reached the semi-finals.

This year’s tournament has already seen some surprising results, with strong teams like Australia, West Indies, and Pakistan getting eliminated earlier than expected.

T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final And Final Schedule

The T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final schedule has created huge excitement among cricket fans. The first semi-final will take place on 4 March 2026 between South Africa and New Zealand at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The second semi-final will be played on 5 March 2026 between India and England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Both matches will start at 7:00 PM IST. The winners of these matches will face each other in the T20 World Cup 2026 final on 8 March at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India entered the tournament as the defending champions after winning the 2024 title. With the final approaching, fans are eagerly waiting to see which team will lift the trophy this year.