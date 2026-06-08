Apple Dropped Titanium From iPhone Pro, But Is It Gone Forever?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 17 Pro quietly switched from titanium to aluminum.

New aluminum design improved heat dissipation for A19 Pro.

Aluminum provides cost savings, larger cameras, and bigger batteries.

When Apple launched the iPhone 15 Pro in September 2023, it made a big deal about the titanium frame. The company called it a "strong and lightweight titanium design" and said it helped create the "lightest Pro models ever." Two years later, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max arrived with no titanium at all, and Apple said nothing about it. The shift went quiet, but the reasons behind it tell a lot about where Apple's hardware priorities now stand.

Why Did Apple Move Away From Titanium On The Pro Models?

The story behind the switch actually starts with heat. The iPhone 15 Pro models, which also introduced the A17 Pro chip, had an overheating problem that Apple patched through a software update. The iPhone 16 Pro improved heat dissipation while keeping the titanium frame, but still skipped the vapour chamber cooling system that Android flagships already had.

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That changed with the iPhone 17 Pro. Apple introduced an aluminium unibody chassis with a vapour chamber laser-welded directly into it. According to Apple, this helps the A19 Pro chip achieve 40% better sustained performance than the A18 Pro. Aluminium conducts heat in a way that works with this cooling design, something titanium could not offer in the same structure.

Aluminium also costs less to machine, allows a larger camera module, frees up space for bigger batteries, and enables more vivid colour options, including the well-received Cosmic Orange finish.

Will Apple Ever Go Back To Titanium?

Apple has not abandoned titanium entirely. The iPhone Air, launched in September 2025, uses a titanium frame to keep its 5.6 mm profile from bending, and it passed bend tests shortly after launch.

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The rumoured iPhone Fold, expected in September 2026, is also reported to feature a titanium frame, with some reports pointing to the hinge as well.

Apple appears to be deliberate about where titanium fits, reserving it for devices where thinness and structural rigidity are the priority, while aluminum takes care of the performance-focused Pro line.