NYT Connections Answers (June 8): Stuck At Puzzle 1092? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word puzzle, Connections, returned on June 8 with another tricky challenge. Players were given 16 words and asked to sort them into four hidden groups. While some categories were fairly easy to spot, others required a lot more thought.

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and keeps puzzle fans coming back with its mix of wordplay, logic, and surprise twists. If today's game had you stuck, here’s a complete breakdown of the hints and answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily puzzle from The New York Times where players must group 16 words into four categories. Each category contains four words that share a common theme.

The challenge comes from the fact that many words seem like they belong together when they actually don't. These misleading connections are designed to trick players into making mistakes.

For example, "Hook," "Nana," "Peter," and "Wendy" are all characters from Peter Pan. Another example is "Action," "Ballpark," "Go," and "Stick," which all commonly come before the word "Figure."

Players can make up to four mistakes. After the fourth incorrect guess, the game ends and the answers are revealed automatically.

Each group also comes with a difficulty level:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

The game may look simple, but the hidden links and misleading clues often make it much harder than expected.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (June 8)

Here are today's official hints:

Yellow: Where land meets water.

Green: Above the shoulders.

Blue: "Pointed" answers.

Purple: Partial movie titles.

Extra hints:

Every group has at least one word containing the letter "P."

The blue group is not always physical.

One word from each group:

Yellow: Island

Green: Pate

Blue: Sea Urchin

Purple: Invisible

Full Solution for June 8:

Yellow (Landforms By Water): Delta, Island, Isthmus, Peninsula

Green (Slang for Head): Coconut, Dome, Melon, Pate

Blue (Things That Can Be Spiked): Mohawk, Punch, Sea Urchin, Volleyball

Purple ('The ___ Man' Movies): Elephant, Invisible, Omega, Running

Today's puzzle was one of the tougher ones in recent days. The yellow group was fairly straightforward if you recognised common landforms near water. The green category also became clear once players noticed that all four words are informal names for a head.

The blue group was where many people struggled. While volleyball and sea urchin can both be "spiked," the connection wasn't immediately obvious because the theme mixed literal and less obvious examples. The purple category required movie knowledge, as each word completes the title phrase "The ___ Man."

Overall, today's Connections puzzle delivered a good mix of geography, slang, wordplay, and pop culture references, making it a satisfying challenge for puzzle fans.