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HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (June 8): Stuck At Puzzle 1092? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (June 8): Stuck At Puzzle 1092? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections June 8 puzzle featured landforms, slang words, movie titles, and tricky spiked items. See hints and answers here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 10:36 AM (IST)

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word puzzle, Connections, returned on June 8 with another tricky challenge. Players were given 16 words and asked to sort them into four hidden groups. While some categories were fairly easy to spot, others required a lot more thought. 

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and keeps puzzle fans coming back with its mix of wordplay, logic, and surprise twists. If today's game had you stuck, here’s a complete breakdown of the hints and answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily puzzle from The New York Times where players must group 16 words into four categories. Each category contains four words that share a common theme.

The challenge comes from the fact that many words seem like they belong together when they actually don't. These misleading connections are designed to trick players into making mistakes.

For example, "Hook," "Nana," "Peter," and "Wendy" are all characters from Peter Pan. Another example is "Action," "Ballpark," "Go," and "Stick," which all commonly come before the word "Figure."

Players can make up to four mistakes. After the fourth incorrect guess, the game ends and the answers are revealed automatically.

Each group also comes with a difficulty level:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

The game may look simple, but the hidden links and misleading clues often make it much harder than expected.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (June 8)

Here are today's official hints:

  • Yellow: Where land meets water.
  • Green: Above the shoulders.
  • Blue: "Pointed" answers.
  • Purple: Partial movie titles.

Extra hints:

  • Every group has at least one word containing the letter "P."
  • The blue group is not always physical.

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Island
  • Green: Pate
  • Blue: Sea Urchin
  • Purple: Invisible

Full Solution for June 8:

  • Yellow (Landforms By Water): Delta, Island, Isthmus, Peninsula
  • Green (Slang for Head): Coconut, Dome, Melon, Pate
  • Blue (Things That Can Be Spiked): Mohawk, Punch, Sea Urchin, Volleyball
  • Purple ('The ___ Man' Movies): Elephant, Invisible, Omega, Running

Today's puzzle was one of the tougher ones in recent days. The yellow group was fairly straightforward if you recognised common landforms near water. The green category also became clear once players noticed that all four words are informal names for a head.

The blue group was where many people struggled. While volleyball and sea urchin can both be "spiked," the connection wasn't immediately obvious because the theme mixed literal and less obvious examples. The purple category required movie knowledge, as each word completes the title phrase "The ___ Man."

Overall, today's Connections puzzle delivered a good mix of geography, slang, wordplay, and pop culture references, making it a satisfying challenge for puzzle fans.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NYT Connections?

Connections is a daily word puzzle from The New York Times. Players are given 16 words and must sort them into four hidden groups based on a common theme.

How many mistakes can players make in Connections?

Players are allowed to make up to four incorrect guesses. After the fourth mistake, the game automatically ends, and the correct answers are revealed.

What makes the Connections puzzle challenging?

The challenge comes from misleading connections, where words seem to belong together but actually don't. These are designed to trick players into making mistakes.

Do Connections categories have difficulty levels?

Yes, each group comes with a difficulty level. These range from Yellow (easiest), Green (easy), Blue (medium), to Purple (hardest).

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Jun 2026 10:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
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