How Much Does 24K Gold iPhone 17 Pro Max Cost? More Than What You’d Pay For A Car

It is no surprise that Apple’s latest iPhone 17 series has been a hit across markets worldwide. For many people, even the price of a standard iPhone can feel overwhelming. But what about a version that is customised in gold? These luxury devices are not meant for everyone. They are usually owned by actors, sportspersons, and high-net-worth individuals. Still, one question often comes to mind for a common buyer: how much do these glamorous gold iPhones actually cost? Let us take a closer look at the pricing and what makes them so expensive.

How Much Does A 24K Gold iPhone 17 Pro Max Cost?

Several companies specialise in creating customised gold iPhones. Brands like Caviar, Goldgenie, and Leronza are known for offering premium designs that include 24K gold plating, rose gold finishes, platinum builds, and even diamond detailing.

One such example is a custom 24K gold-engraved iPhone 17 Pro Max listed on a website called Debillaslux. The price of this device is mentioned as $4,699, which roughly converts to around Rs 4,34,000.

In comparison, the standard iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,49,900, and a small car like the Maruti Alto K10 is priced at Rs. 3.70-5.45 Lakh. This shows a huge difference in pricing, mainly because of the materials used and the exclusivity these customised phones offer. For most buyers, it remains more of a luxury statement than a practical purchase.

What Are The Key Specifications Of iPhone 17 Pro Max?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is Apple’s latest flagship device and comes powered by the A19 Pro chipset. It is built to handle demanding tasks smoothly, including long gaming sessions on heavy titles.

The phone features a 6.9-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smooth visuals, strong brightness, and vibrant colours. On the camera front, it comes with a triple rear setup, including three 48-megapixel sensors for main, ultrawide, and 4x telephoto shots.

The device also delivers solid battery performance and can last more than a day on a single charge. It supports USB-C charging as well as MagSafe, adding to the overall convenience for users looking for a premium smartphone experience.