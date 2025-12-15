Selfie With Messi Costs Rs 10 Lakh, But You Can Get It For Free With THIS Gemini Prompt

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Lionel Messi’s Kolkata visit on December 13 ended in chaos at Salt Lake Stadium. Thousands of fans gathered from across India, but Messi stayed only for a short time and left before most spectators could even see him. Angry fans shouted slogans, broke chairs, and chaos followed. What shocked fans even more was the pricing; organisers announced that a single photo with Messi would cost Rs 9.95 lakh plus GST, making it unreachable for most people.

Well, the good news is that you don’t need to pay lakhs or stand in long queues to get a photo with Messi; you can do it from the comfort of your home. A single prompt will let you have a selfie with Messi, that too without spending a penny.

How To Click A Selfie With Messi Using Gemini

You can use Gemini to create a realistic selfie-style photo with Messi without spending any money. First, upload your own clear photo and a photo of Lionel Messi into Gemini. This step is very important for realistic results.

Then paste this exact prompt:

“Create a realistic 3:4 front-camera photo of two people standing very close together. Both faces are partially cropped at the edges, as if captured from arm’s length. They are looking directly into the lens. The framing is tight, informal, and slightly tilted. One arm enters the frame from the bottom corner, blurred, implying the phone is being held. No mirrors, no visible phone, no third-person angle. Natural lighting, casual expressions, realistic smartphone photo imperfections. Keep the facial features absolutely intact.”

Gemini will generate a natural-looking selfie.

This Doesn’t End At Messi

This method is not limited to Lionel Messi. Using the same steps, you can create selfie-style photos with many other celebrities as well. Just upload your photo and the celebrity’s photo, use a similar prompt, and Gemini will generate a realistic image.





Be it Shah Rukh Khan or PM Narendra Modi, you don’t have to wait for your favourite celebrity or leader to come to your city, just pick up your phone, open Gemini and put a prompt. Gemini works for actors, athletes, creators, and public figures, making celebrity-style photos accessible without tickets, fees, or special access.