Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Vivo X300 Ultra debut as premium rivals.

Both phones boast similar displays, performance, and charging speeds.

Vivo excels in camera versatility and battery, Oppo in pricing.

India launch and pricing are still unconfirmed for both.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Vs Vivo X300 Ultra: The ultra-premium Android space is getting crowded again, and this time it is a straight fight between two heavyweights. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra has officially debuted in China, while the Vivo X300 Ultra is already shaping up as its closest rival. India pricing and launch timelines for both devices remain unconfirmed, but expectations are already setting the stage for a serious flagship showdown.

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Oppo Find X9 Ultra Vs Vivo X300 Ultra: Design And Display

Both phones follow the same flagship formula. You get large 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED panels with 144Hz refresh rates and sharp 1440 x 3168 resolution. On paper, they are almost indistinguishable.

The Vivo X300 Ultra is slightly slimmer at 8.2 mm compared to the Oppo Find X9 Ultra at 8.7 mm. Weight is also marginally lower on the Vivo device. However, Oppo counters with Armor Glass protection, while Vivo uses Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Brightness and visual features lean slightly in Oppo’s favour with HDR Vivid and higher peak brightness claims, though both support Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Vs Vivo X300 Ultra: Performance And Software

Under the hood, both smartphones are powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired with Adreno 840 GPU. RAM and storage configurations are also identical, featuring 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage.

This essentially means real-world performance differences will be negligible. Gaming, multitasking, and AI workloads should feel equally fluid on both devices.

The real distinction comes down to software preference. Vivo runs OriginOS 6, while Oppo uses ColorOS 15. This is more about ecosystem and user taste than raw capability.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Vs Vivo X300 Ultra: Camera Showdown

This is where things get interesting.

The Vivo X300 Ultra packs an aggressive quad-camera system, including dual 200MP sensors and a 50MP periscope lens capable of 10x optical zoom. It also features Zeiss optics and optional add-on zoom lenses, pushing it into serious photography territory.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra, meanwhile, focuses on a refined triple-camera setup with Hasselblad colour tuning. While it lacks the extreme zoom versatility of Vivo, it still delivers high-resolution imaging with strong computational photography.

If zoom and versatility matter, Vivo takes the lead. If colour science and consistency matter more, Oppo remains competitive.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Vs Vivo X300 Ultra: Battery And Charging

Battery is another key differentiator.

The Vivo X300 Ultra houses a massive 7050mAh battery, compared to Oppo’s 6600mAh unit. Charging speeds are close, with Oppo offering 120W wired charging, while Vivo provides 100W wired and faster 50W wireless charging.

In practical terms, Vivo is likely to last longer, while Oppo may charge slightly faster.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Vs Vivo X300 Ultra: Final Verdict

The Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to launch in India around Rs 1,29,999, while the Oppo Find X9 Ultra could be priced closer to Rs 1,09,990. It should be noted that we do not have a confirmed date for the India launch as of yet.

That price gap could be crucial. Vivo is clearly aiming to dominate camera hardware and battery life. Oppo, on the other hand, is positioning itself as the more balanced flagship with aggressive pricing.

For now, the decision comes down to priorities. If photography versatility is your top concern, Vivo looks stronger. If you want a slightly more affordable flagship with comparable performance, Oppo might be the smarter pick.

The real winner will only emerge once both phones officially hit the Indian market.