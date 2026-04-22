Vivo Just Made These Phones More Expensive In India: Are You Buying One Of Them?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vivo hikes prices on several popular smartphone models in India.

Rising component costs and supply chain issues drive price increases.

Models like Vivo T5x and V70 Elite 5G see significant price jumps.

Vivo smartphone buyers in India may need to prepare for slightly higher prices, as the company has revised rates across several of its models. This move is not happening in isolation. Many smartphone brands have started increasing prices due to rising component costs and ongoing pressure in the global supply chain.

The impact is already visible in retail listings, though it is likely that older stock will still be available at previous prices for a limited time. The revised pricing mainly affects newer units entering the market.

Why Are Smartphone Prices Increasing In India Right Now?

The recent price hike by Vivo reflects a broader trend across the smartphone industry. Brands are dealing with higher costs for key components such as chipsets, displays, and batteries. These rising expenses are being passed on to consumers, both in India and globally.

Another factor is supply chain instability, which continues to affect manufacturing and distribution. Even though the situation has improved compared to previous years, fluctuations in costs remain a concern. As a result, companies are adjusting pricing strategies to maintain margins without significantly altering product lineups.

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For buyers, this means that prices may continue to fluctuate in the coming months, especially for newer launches or restocked units.

Which Vivo Phones Have Got More Expensive And By How Much?

Several Vivo smartphones have seen noticeable price increases. The Vivo T5x now costs Rs 22,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, up by Rs 4,000 from its earlier price of Rs 18,999.

The recently launched Vivo V70 Elite 5G has also become more expensive. Its base variant with 8GB + 256GB storage is now priced at Rs 55,999, compared to Rs 51,999 earlier.

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Similarly, the Vivo Y400 5G has gone up to Rs 28,999 from Rs 25,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version. The Vivo Y51 Pro 5G now starts at Rs 27,999, up from Rs 24,999.

Lastly, the Vivo Y31 5G has seen a smaller increase, with its base variant now priced at Rs 19,999 instead of Rs 18,999.