Flex Titanium is a new display innovation from Samsung designed to significantly reduce the visible crease on future foldable smartphones. It aims to improve durability, strengthen the panel, and offer a more seamless viewing experience.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold Ultra May Have Zero Visible Crease, Thanks To Titanium
Samsung's new Flex Titanium display technology could dramatically reduce foldable screen creases, paving the way for a more seamless viewing experience on future Galaxy Z Fold devices.
- Samsung introduced Flex Titanium display to reduce foldable creases.
- The technology improves durability using titanium film and plate.
- Flex Titanium also enhances panel quality and power efficiency.
- Upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Ultra will feature this.
Galaxy Unpacked: Samsung has unveiled a new display innovation called Flex Titanium, a technology that could significantly reduce the visible crease on future foldable smartphones, including the expected Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold Ultra. The South Korean tech giant announced the new display architecture on July 15, saying the technology is designed to improve durability, strengthen the foldable panel and deliver a more seamless viewing experience.
The company claims the development is the result of seven generations of foldable smartphone research and engineering.
Why Samsung Believes Fold Crease Can Be Reduced Further
One of the biggest criticisms of foldable phones has been the visible crease that appears where the display folds. While Samsung has gradually improved crease management with every generation of Galaxy Fold devices, the company says Flex Titanium represents a major step forward.
The new structure combines two titanium-based components: a titanium-alloy film and a titanium plate. Together, these elements are designed to improve structural stability while maintaining the flexibility required for repeated folding and unfolding.
According to Samsung, the titanium-alloy film sits beneath the OLED panel and offers mechanical stiffness that is 20 times greater than conventional polymer film. Despite its strength, the material remains extremely thin, helping Samsung maintain a slim device profile.
A second component, the titanium plate, supports the display module from underneath. Samsung says advanced hole-processing techniques allow tighter bonding between layers, reducing gaps within the display structure and improving support when the device is fully unfolded.
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Titanium Takes Centre Stage In Samsung’s Foldable Strategy
Titanium is known for combining strength with relatively low weight, making it a popular material in aerospace and other demanding industries. However, integrating it into a foldable smartphone display presents significant engineering challenges because the material is naturally rigid.
Samsung says it overcame those challenges through new manufacturing techniques that allow titanium components to remain flexible enough for daily folding while providing greater resistance to external pressure and impact.
“Samsung’s strength in the foldable category comes from connecting user needs with our technologies that deliver tangible benefits in everyday life,” said Sunghoon Moon, EVP and Senior Executive, Mobile R&D Office- H/W, Samsung Electronics.
“For the next generation of Galaxy foldables, Samsung is building on years of expertise to bring display innovations into devices that enhance user experiences, anchored by exceptional viewing experiences.”
Better Display Quality & Improved Efficiency
Beyond crease reduction, Samsung says the new display architecture also incorporates next-generation organic materials and a high-resolution panel structure. These upgrades are intended to improve image quality while lowering power consumption.
The company claims the new approach delivers enhanced power efficiency alongside improved durability and display performance.
“By introducing sophisticated micro-patterned holes to the folding section of the titanium plate, we have successfully secured flexibility with robust durability,” said Kyung-Jin Yoo, EVP and Head of Mobile Display Product Development Team, Samsung Display.
“Combining high-resolution display architecture with new organic materials that maximize power efficiency, we will further strengthen the competitiveness of next-generation Galaxy foldable devices."
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Galaxy Z Fold 8 & Fold Ultra Launch Details
Samsung has not officially named the devices that will feature Flex Titanium, but the company confirmed the technology will debut in its next-generation Galaxy foldables. Industry watchers expect the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and a possible Galaxy Z Fold Ultra to be among the first smartphones to benefit from the upgraded display structure.
More details about Samsung’s upcoming foldable lineup are expected to be revealed during the company’s Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for July 22.
If Samsung’s claims hold up in real-world use, the next generation of Galaxy Fold devices could finally address one of the most noticeable compromises of foldable phones by making the display crease far less visible while also improving durability and efficiency.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Samsung's new Flex Titanium technology?
How does Flex Titanium help reduce the visible crease on foldable phones?
Flex Titanium combines a titanium-alloy film and a titanium plate. These elements improve structural stability and allow for tighter bonding between display layers, reducing gaps and enhancing support when unfolded.
What other improvements does Flex Titanium bring to Samsung's foldable displays?
Beyond crease reduction, Flex Titanium incorporates next-generation organic materials and a high-resolution panel structure. These upgrades improve image quality and significantly lower power consumption.
Which upcoming Samsung devices will feature the Flex Titanium display technology?
While not officially named, the technology is expected to debut in Samsung's next-generation foldables. Industry watchers anticipate it will be featured in the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and a possible Galaxy Z Fold Ultra.