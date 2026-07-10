As Galaxy Unpacked Nears, Samsung CEO Pitches Thinner Foldables & More Personal AI

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samsung CEO predicts foldables, AI will drive mobile innovation.

Foldables will be thinner, stronger, delivering more immersive experiences.

AI to evolve from answers to taking personalised user actions.

User trust and data protection crucial for future AI.

Samsung is doubling down on foldable smartphones and personalised artificial intelligence, with President and CEO TM Roh signalling that the next phase of mobile innovation will be driven by thinner devices, immersive designs and AI experiences built around user trust. Ahead of the company's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22, Roh outlined Samsung's vision for the future, arguing that the role of device form factors will become even more important as artificial intelligence evolves and becomes more deeply integrated into daily life.

Foldable Devices Set For Next Evolution

Highlighting Samsung's continued investment in foldable technology, Roh said the company is focused on making its devices more portable while enhancing durability and user experience.

“As AI helps us with more at once, a screen that flexes and folds expands what is possible. This is what makes foldables special: they fold into your hand or open a larger stage. On this journey, Samsung has continued to make foldables thinner, lighter, stronger and more immersive.”

His comments indicate that Samsung's next generation of foldable devices could focus heavily on design refinements, addressing key consumer demands for slimmer and lighter hardware without compromising functionality.

AI Moving Beyond Answers To Action

Roh also spoke extensively about the changing nature of artificial intelligence, describing a future where AI systems move beyond simply responding to queries and begin taking actions on behalf of users.

“AI no longer merely answers. It is entering an agentic age, taking action on our behalf while the person carries the final decision. But to act for someone, it must first know them. That is why it matters where AI meets people. The entry points are where AI understands a person and builds trust. The best AI experiences will come from the devices that know the user best,” he said.

According to Roh, Samsung's broad portfolio of connected devices, including smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, televisions and home appliances, provides multiple touchpoints where AI can deliver more meaningful and personalised experiences.

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Building An Ecosystem Around Everyday Experiences

The Samsung chief emphasised that the company has spent years creating an ecosystem that enables AI to work seamlessly across different products and services.

“AI at its best works quietly in the background, bringing these moments into a cohesive experience. That is why we have spent years building an ecosystem not just to reach, but to connect more moments,” he added.

Roh further reiterated Samsung's commitment to openness and collaboration, stating that innovation should be accessible through devices people use every day.

“The best intelligence in the world should reach people through their everyday devices. But what makes it personal is understanding the user and keeping that understanding safe. That is our responsibility,” he added.

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Trust & Security Take Centre Stage

As AI becomes increasingly personal, Roh said user trust and data protection will be critical differentiators. He pointed to Samsung Knox as a key pillar of the company's security strategy.

“Samsung Knox protects each Galaxy device and now the connections between them. As intelligence moves across devices, protecting what flows between them is crucial. The most personal data stays on the device so people can understand how AI is working and remain in control,” he added.

Looking ahead to Galaxy Unpacked, Roh said Samsung will unveil more natural and personalised AI experiences built on a platform designed for wider partner participation.

“The question that opens the next era is not who has the smartest AI, but who understands people best, and turns that understanding into experiences they can trust.”