As Galaxy Unpacked Nears, Samsung CEO Pitches Thinner Foldables & More Personal AI

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English NewsTechnologyGadgetsAs Galaxy Unpacked Nears, Samsung CEO TM Roh Pitches Thinner Foldables & More Personal AI

As Galaxy Unpacked Nears, Samsung CEO TM Roh Pitches Thinner Foldables & More Personal AI

Samsung CEO TM Roh says the next AI era will be shaped by trust and personalisation, while teasing thinner, lighter foldables and more natural AI experiences at Galaxy Unpacked.

Written By : Shayak Majumder |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 02:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Samsung CEO predicts foldables, AI will drive mobile innovation.
  • Foldables will be thinner, stronger, delivering more immersive experiences.
  • AI to evolve from answers to taking personalised user actions.
  • User trust and data protection crucial for future AI.

Samsung is doubling down on foldable smartphones and personalised artificial intelligence, with President and CEO TM Roh signalling that the next phase of mobile innovation will be driven by thinner devices, immersive designs and AI experiences built around user trust. Ahead of the company's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22, Roh outlined Samsung's vision for the future, arguing that the role of device form factors will become even more important as artificial intelligence evolves and becomes more deeply integrated into daily life.

Foldable Devices Set For Next Evolution

Highlighting Samsung's continued investment in foldable technology, Roh said the company is focused on making its devices more portable while enhancing durability and user experience.

“As AI helps us with more at once, a screen that flexes and folds expands what is possible. This is what makes foldables special: they fold into your hand or open a larger stage. On this journey, Samsung has continued to make foldables thinner, lighter, stronger and more immersive.”

His comments indicate that Samsung's next generation of foldable devices could focus heavily on design refinements, addressing key consumer demands for slimmer and lighter hardware without compromising functionality.

AI Moving Beyond Answers To Action

Roh also spoke extensively about the changing nature of artificial intelligence, describing a future where AI systems move beyond simply responding to queries and begin taking actions on behalf of users.

“AI no longer merely answers. It is entering an agentic age, taking action on our behalf while the person carries the final decision. But to act for someone, it must first know them. That is why it matters where AI meets people. The entry points are where AI understands a person and builds trust. The best AI experiences will come from the devices that know the user best,” he said.

According to Roh, Samsung's broad portfolio of connected devices, including smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, televisions and home appliances, provides multiple touchpoints where AI can deliver more meaningful and personalised experiences.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Leaked Early And Its Passport-Style Design Has People Talking

Building An Ecosystem Around Everyday Experiences

The Samsung chief emphasised that the company has spent years creating an ecosystem that enables AI to work seamlessly across different products and services.

“AI at its best works quietly in the background, bringing these moments into a cohesive experience. That is why we have spent years building an ecosystem not just to reach, but to connect more moments,” he added.

Roh further reiterated Samsung's commitment to openness and collaboration, stating that innovation should be accessible through devices people use every day.

“The best intelligence in the world should reach people through their everyday devices. But what makes it personal is understanding the user and keeping that understanding safe. That is our responsibility,” he added.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Drops Rs. 45,000 On Amazon Prime Day: Check This Deal

Trust & Security Take Centre Stage

As AI becomes increasingly personal, Roh said user trust and data protection will be critical differentiators. He pointed to Samsung Knox as a key pillar of the company's security strategy.

“Samsung Knox protects each Galaxy device and now the connections between them. As intelligence moves across devices, protecting what flows between them is crucial. The most personal data stays on the device so people can understand how AI is working and remain in control,” he added.

Looking ahead to Galaxy Unpacked, Roh said Samsung will unveil more natural and personalised AI experiences built on a platform designed for wider partner participation.

“The question that opens the next era is not who has the smartest AI, but who understands people best, and turns that understanding into experiences they can trust.”

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Samsung's vision for the next phase of mobile innovation?

Samsung's vision centers on thinner devices, immersive designs, and personalized AI experiences. This future will be driven by advancements in foldable smartphones and AI built on user trust.

How is Samsung evolving its foldable devices?

Samsung is focused on making its foldable devices thinner, lighter, stronger, and more immersive. The goal is to enhance portability, durability, and the overall user experience.

How is artificial intelligence changing according to Samsung?

AI is moving beyond merely answering queries to an

What is the importance of trust and security in Samsung's AI strategy?

Trust and data protection are critical differentiators as AI becomes more personal. Samsung Knox protects devices and connections, ensuring personal data stays on the device for user control.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 02:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked TEchnology News Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8
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