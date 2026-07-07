You Can Get The Samsung Galaxy A27 5G For Less Than Rs 29,000: Here's The Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samsung Galaxy A27 5G launched, starts from ₹28,999.

Customers receive ₹3,000 cashback, plus zero down payment.

Features 6.7-inch AMOLED, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor.

Includes 50MP camera, 5,000mAh battery, six years updates.

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Discount: Samsung has made the Galaxy A27 5G available for purchase in India. The phone can be bought from Samsung outlets, partner stores, Samsung.com, and other online platforms. It comes in three colour options - Light Green, Light Pink, and Black - and three memory variants: 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB. Prices begin at Rs 28,999, and buyers can avail a cashback of up to Rs 3,000 along with zero down payment options.

What Cashback & Down Payment Offers Are Available On The Galaxy A27 5G?

The Galaxy A27 5G is priced across three variants. The 6GB+128GB model starts at Rs 28,999, the 8GB+128GB variant is available at Rs 31,999, and the 8GB+256GB model is priced at Rs 37,499.

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Buyers can avail multi-bank and UPI cashback of up to Rs 3,000 on the base variant, along with zero down payment schemes. The phone is available across Samsung outlets, partner stores, Samsung.com, and other online platforms.

What Are The Key Specs Of The Samsung Galaxy A27 5G?

The Galaxy A27 5G features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+. It is powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Mobile Platform with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The triple rear camera setup includes a 50MP OIS main sensor with 4K recording, a 5MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The front carries a 12MP camera.

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Software features include Circle to Search with Google, Voice Transcription across 22 languages, Google Gemini, Perplexity, and Bixby for natural language device control. Live Transcription supports calls in English, Hindi, and Gujarati.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, six years of Android OS and security updates, Samsung Knox security, and Samsung Wallet for UPI and Tap & Pay payments.