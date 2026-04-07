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HomeTechnologyGadgetsOnePlus Nord 6 vs Poco F7: One Has A Monster Battery, Other Is Built Like A Tank

OnePlus Nord 6 vs Poco F7: One Has A Monster Battery, Other Is Built Like A Tank

The OnePlus Nord 6 packs a massive 9,000mAh battery. The Poco F7 offers superior water resistance. At Rs 35,000, which trade-off makes more sense for you?

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 11:26 AM (IST)
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OnePlus Nord 6 vs Poco F7: The mid-range smartphone space is getting more competitive, and two phones that are drawing a lot of attention right now are the OnePlus Nord 6 and the Poco F7. Both are priced around the Rs 35,000 to Rs 36,000 mark, run on the same chipset, and target buyers who want flagship-like performance without spending too much. But they make different choices when it comes to design, battery, and camera, and those differences could matter depending on what you prioritise.

OnePlus Nord 6 vs Poco F7: Design and Display

The Poco F7 has a slightly larger 6.83-inch Color pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the OnePlus Nord 6 comes with a 6.78-inch Color AMOLED panel but steps up to a 165Hz refresh rate, which makes scrolling and animations feel noticeably smoother. The Nord 6 also edges ahead on pixel density at around 450 PPI compared to the F7's 435 PPI.

On durability, the Poco F7 holds a clear advantage. It carries an IP66, IP68, and IP69 rating, meaning it can handle dust, water jets, and even brief submersion. The Nord 6, on the other hand, only has an IP66 rating, which covers dust and water splashes but nothing more. The F7 also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on the front.

OnePlus Nord 6 vs Poco F7: Price

The Poco F7 starts at Rs 35,999, and that pricing is confirmed. The OnePlus Nord 6 is yet to launch officially and is expected to fall in the Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 range. Until OnePlus announces the final price, it is difficult to do a direct value comparison, but both phones are clearly targeting the same budget bracket.

OnePlus Nord 6 vs Poco F7: Battery and Charging

This is where the two phones differ the most. The OnePlus Nord 6 carries a massive 9,000 mAh battery, which is significantly larger than the Poco F7's 7,550 mAh unit. For heavy users or those who travel frequently, that extra capacity could make a real difference in screen-on time.

On charging, the Poco F7 supports 90W fast charging, which is faster than the Nord 6's 80W. So the F7 can top up quicker, but the Nord 6 starts with more charge to begin with. Both phones also support reverse charging, with the F7 offering 22.5W and the Nord 6 at 5W.

OnePlus Nord 6 vs Poco F7: Processor

Both phones use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen4 chipset, paired with the Adreno 825 GPU. The CPU configuration is identical too, with both running a 3.2GHz octa-core setup. So neither phone has an edge over the other in raw processing power.

Where they differ is RAM. The Poco F7 comes with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and also supports up to 12GB of additional virtual RAM. The Nord 6 has 8GB of RAM. Both use UFS storage, though the F7 specifies UFS 4.1, which is a faster standard.

OnePlus Nord 6 vs Poco F7: Which One Should You Buy?

If battery life is your top priority, the OnePlus Nord 6 is hard to beat at this price. A 9,000 mAh battery in this segment is rare, and combined with a smoother 165Hz display, it makes a strong case for daily use.

However, if you want better water resistance, more RAM, faster storage, and a phone that is already available to buy, the Poco F7 makes more practical sense right now. The Nord 6 is still expected to launch, so there is an element of waiting involved.

Both phones share the same chip, so performance will be neck and neck. Your choice really comes down to whether you want a bigger battery or a more well-rounded package that you can get today.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main difference in battery capacity between the OnePlus Nord 6 and Poco F7?

The OnePlus Nord 6 has a significantly larger 9,000 mAh battery, compared to the Poco F7's 7,550 mAh unit.

Which phone offers better durability and water resistance?

The Poco F7 has a clear advantage with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, plus Gorilla Glass 7i. The Nord 6 only has an IP66 rating.

How do the displays of the OnePlus Nord 6 and Poco F7 compare?

The Nord 6 has a slightly smaller 6.78-inch 165Hz AMOLED display with higher PPI, while the F7 features a larger 6.83-inch 120Hz pOLED display.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 11:26 AM (IST)
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