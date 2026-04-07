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HomeCitiesAmaravati Notified As Andhra Pradesh's New Capital

Amaravati Notified As Andhra Pradesh's New Capital

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh called it a historic day and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The minister also acknowledged the efforts of Amaravati farmers.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 10:04 AM (IST)
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In a significant development, President Droupadi Murmu has approved the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, granting Amaravati statutory status as the state’s sole capital. The Gazette notification clarified that the decision has come into effect from June 2, marking a crucial milestone in the state’s administrative framework.

The move effectively rules out the earlier proposal of having three capitals. The Centre stated that the amendment takes effect from the same date when the 10-year period of Hyderabad serving as the joint capital of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ended, lending historical significance to the decision.

Hyderabad As Joint Capital For Years

Under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, Hyderabad functioned as the joint capital for a decade. However, the lack of clarity over a permanent capital thereafter was seen as a hurdle to development. Acting on a resolution passed by the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on March 28, the Centre amended Section 5(2) of the Act, formally recognising Amaravati as the capital and ensuring it cannot be easily altered by future political changes.

The bill was debated extensively in both Houses of Parliament over two days, with around 35 members participating. It was eventually passed by voice vote, with broad support except from members of the YSR Congress Party. Following parliamentary approval, the bill was sent to the President, whose assent paved the way for the official Gazette notification.

Calling it a “historic day,” Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and acknowledged the efforts of Amaravati farmers, whose contributions and sacrifices, he said, made the development possible.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the official capital of Andhra Pradesh?

Amaravati has been granted statutory status as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh. This decision was approved by President Droupadi Murmu.

What does the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, do?

The bill grants Amaravati statutory status as the state's sole capital, superseding the earlier proposal for three capitals.

When did Amaravati officially become the capital?

The decision has come into effect from June 2, which is also the date when Hyderabad's 10-year term as the joint capital of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ended.

What was the previous arrangement for Andhra Pradesh's capital?

Under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, Hyderabad served as the joint capital for a decade. This amendment ensures a permanent capital.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 09:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Amaravati Amaravati Capital Andhra Pradesh Capital
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