Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CMF Watch 3 Pro delivers outstanding battery, accurate GPS.

A genuinely useful AI running coach enhances fitness experience.

Features sturdy, chunky design, offers clean user interface.

Despite limited customization, fitness fundamentals are the priority.

CMF Watch 3 Pro Review: Smartwatches want to do everything nowadays. Every new watch promises to be your fitness coach, health expert, personal assistant, life mentor, therapist, and even your best friend. The CMF Watch 3 Pro, from the pocket-friendly Nothing outfit, takes a slightly more sensible approach. Instead of trying to replace your smartphone or convince you that AI will somehow improve your morning walk, it focuses on the basics: tracking your workouts accurately, lasting long enough between charges, and giving you useful information without making you scroll through endless menus.

Of course, ABP Live's overly enthusiastic AI review bot GennieGPT has already fallen head over heels for the spec sheet. I, after weeks of living with the CMF Watch 3 Pro trying to reboot my cycling habits, will judge whether the CMF Watch 3 Pro deserves the hype.

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CMF Watch 3 Pro Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Outstanding battery life

AI running coach is genuinely useful

Clean and easy-to-navigate UI

Accurate GPS tracking

Bright AMOLED display

What Doesn't:

Chunky design won't suit everyone

Limited watch face customisation

Smart features still feel secondary to fitness features

Built Like A Tank, Wears Like One Too

✨ GennieGPT: Precision-milled metal body! Ultra-thin bezels! Premium craftsmanship! This is basically smartwatch luxury!

Shayak: Luxury? Easy there, Gennie. No Swiss watchmaker will be trembling in their clogs anytime soon.

To be fair, the Watch 3 Pro does feel well built. The metal frame gives it a reassuring sturdiness that many budget smartwatches lack. Nothing has clearly spent some time making sure it doesn't feel cheap. The real problem, however, is size.

This is a chunky watch. Not ridiculously oversized, but substantial enough that users with smaller wrists, especially women, may find it a little too dominant. Wearing it feels less like slipping on a sleek accessory and more like strapping on a serious piece of fitness equipment.

Some people will love that rugged look. Others may find themselves wishing CMF had spent a little more time with a measuring tape.

✨ GennieGPT: Up to 13 days of battery life! This watch has discovered immortality!

Shayak: Finally, a claim that's only slightly exaggerated. Battery life is easily the Watch 3 Pro's strongest feature. During my usage, with notifications flowing in, workouts being tracked regularly, GPS getting a decent workout and the display doing its thing, the watch comfortably crossed the 10-day mark. In smartwatch terms, that's practically analogue-leve;lendurance.

We've become so accustomed to watches begging for a charger every second or third day that using the Watch 3 Pro feels oddly liberating. You stop thinking about battery anxiety altogether. Apple Watch users might even experience a mild existential crisis.

The Fitness Coach That Doesn't Yell At You

✨ GennieGPT: AI-powered running coach! Personalised plans! Endurance predictions! Olympic athlete mode activated!

Shayak: Let's not start ordering gold medals just yet. What surprised me most about the Watch 3 Pro wasn't the hardware. It was the coaching features.

The AI-powered running coach is one of those features that sounds like pure marketing fluff until you actually use it. Training plans are easy to follow, progress tracking feels intuitive, and the post-workout summaries provide useful context instead of drowning you in charts.

I particularly liked how approachable the whole system feels. It doesn't assume you're training for a marathon. Whether you're trying to complete your first 5K or simply get off the couch more often, the watch adjusts accordingly. For once, AI is helping rather than simply existing because someone in marketing demanded an AI bullet point.

✨ GennieGPT: Dual-band GPS! Five satellite systems! NASA-level navigation!

Shayak: Somewhere, a NASA engineer just spilled coffee. Still, the GPS performance deserves praise. Route tracking remained consistently accurate during outdoor walks and runs, with noticeably fewer weird zig-zag patterns than many similarly priced competitors.

The dual-band setup isn't just there for brochure decoration. It genuinely helps maintain signal quality in dense urban environments where cheaper watches often get confused.

If fitness tracking is your primary reason for buying a smartwatch, this is one area where CMF has done its homework.

Simple Is Better, But You Can't Help Wanting A Bit More

✨ GennieGPT: ChatGPT integration! Voice recorder! Essential News! The future is on your wrist!

Shayak: Suuuuure, because when I'm running uphill, what I really need is a philosophical discussion with an AI chatbot. The good news is that the software experience is refreshingly straightforward.

Menus are easy to navigate, settings are where you'd expect them to be, and the overall interface feels polished. That's more important than it sounds. Plenty of smartwatches still manage to make basic tasks feel like solving a puzzle.

The AI features are there if you want them. The voice recorder is handy. Notifications work well. Bluetooth calling is reliable.

But the real victory here is usability. Nothing feels overly complicated, and that's a compliment. The transition to the Nothing X ecosystem also helps bring everything together nicely, particularly if you're already using other CMF or Nothing products.

✨ GennieGPT: More than 120 watch faces! Infinite self-expression!

Shayak: Yes, there are plenty of watch faces available. But compared with the level of customisation offered by the Apple Watch or Pixel Watch ecosystems, things still feel relatively limited. You get enough options to keep things fresh, but power users who enjoy endlessly tweaking layouts, widgets and aesthetics may feel somewhat restricted.

It's not a dealbreaker. It's just one of the few areas where the Watch 3 Pro feels less ambitious than its competitors.

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CMF Watch 3 Pro Review: Final Verdict

The CMF Watch 3 Pro reminds me of an old Tata Sierra. It's not the flashiest thing in the parking lot. It won't turn heads the way a Range Rover would. But when the road gets long and everyone else starts looking for a charger, it just keeps going.

CMF has focused on the fundamentals: battery life, fitness tracking, GPS accuracy and usability. Most importantly, it has delivered on them. The chunky design won't appeal to everyone, and the watch face ecosystem could use more creativity. But for Rs 6,999, those compromises are easier to forgive.

Should You Buy The CMF Watch 3 Pro?

Yes, if battery life and fitness tracking matter more to you than flashy smartwatch gimmicks.

if battery life and fitness tracking matter more to you than flashy smartwatch gimmicks. Maybe, if you're looking for an affordable fitness-focused smartwatch and can live with the larger design.

if you're looking for an affordable fitness-focused smartwatch and can live with the larger design. No, if deep watch-face customisation or a slim, fashion-first design sits at the top of your wishlist.