'Tehran Will Pay Price': Trump Says Iran's Military 'Completely Defeated'

US President Donald Trump has launched a fresh verbal attack on Iran, claiming the country's military has been "completely defeated" and warning that Tehran will have to "pay the price" for failing to reach a deal with Washington. In a series of posts on his Truth Social platform, Trump alleged that much of Iran's military capability, including its navy and air force, no longer effectively exists. He also criticised Iranian leaders for taking too long to negotiate an agreement that, according to him, would have been beneficial for the country.

Fresh Attack

Trump claimed that Iran's armed forces had been devastated and described the country as "all talk and no action". He further referred to Iran as the "bully of the Middle East" and asserted that its influence in the region had sharply declined.

According to Trump, Tehran missed an opportunity to secure a favourable agreement with the United States. He argued that prolonged negotiations had left Iran in a weaker position and warned that the country would now face consequences for delaying a deal.

The remarks come amid continued tensions between Washington and Tehran over regional security, sanctions and diplomatic negotiations.

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Naval Blockade Claim

The US President also defended America's naval operations and accused sections of the media of downplaying their effectiveness. Trump claimed that a US naval blockade had severely restricted Iran's ability to conduct trade and move goods.

He described the blockade as one of the most successful maritime operations in history and said nothing could enter or leave without US approval. Trump likened the operation to a "steel wall" around Iran and argued that it had significantly weakened the country's economy.

The President further alleged that Iran was struggling to pay military and government expenses due to economic pressure and reduced commercial activity. He claimed the country was rapidly moving towards becoming a failed state.

Trump also made reference to Iran's oil production, stating that despite the country's challenges, large quantities of oil continued to be extracted. Concluding his remarks, he offered praise to Allah, a comment that drew attention given the broader context of his criticism of Tehran.

The latest statements are expected to further heighten tensions between the United States and Iran as both countries remain at odds over security, diplomacy and economic sanctions.

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