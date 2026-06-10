Full List: 19 TMC MPs Who Signed Letter To Lok Sabha Speaker Amid Party Revolt

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nineteen rebel TMC MPs reportedly signed a Speaker's letter.

Rebels, aligned with Ghosh Dastidar, plan to back NDA.

TMC leaders questioned rebel morality, alleged BJP links.

The political crisis within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) deepened further after the names of 19 rebel MPs who allegedly signed a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker emerged. The group is reportedly aligned with the faction led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and is said to be preparing to back the NDA. The development has triggered a sharp response from the TMC leadership, with senior leaders Kalyan Banerjee and Kirti Azad accusing the rebels of lacking political morality and maintaining links with the BJP.

Rebel Camp

According to the list circulated by the rebel camp, the MPs include Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar (Barasat), Jagadish Chandra Basunia (Cooch Behar), Khalilur Rahaman (Jangipur), Yusuf Pathan (Berhampore), Abu Taher Khan (Murshidabad), Partha Bhowmick (Barrackpore), Bapi Haldar (Mathurapur), Sayoni Ghosh (Jadavpur), Mala Roy (Kolkata South), Mitali Bag (Arambagh), Deepak Adhikari (Ghatal), Kalipada Soren (Jhargram), June Malia (Medinipur), Arup Chakraborty (Bankura), Dr Sharmila Sarkar (Bardhaman East), Shatrughan Sinha (Asansol), Asit Kumar Mal (Bolpur), Satabdi Roy (Birbhum) and Rachana Banerjee (Hooghly).

List of 19 rebel TMC MPs who have signed a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker.



Kakoli Ghosh (Barasat)

Jagadish Chandra Basunia (Cooch Behar)

Khalilur Rahaman (Jangipur)

Yusuf Pathan (Berhampore)

Abu Taher Khan (Murshidabad)

Partha Bhowmick (Barrackpore)

Bapi Haldar (Mathurapur)… pic.twitter.com/3jYWNZxjDD — IANS (@ians_india) June 10, 2026

The rebel faction had earlier claimed that around 20 MPs were prepared to support the NDA and would formally communicate their position to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Also Read: Mamata's Close Aide Saayoni Ghosh Likely To Join Rebel Bloc Of TMC: Reports

TMC Hits Back

Reacting to the claims, senior TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee questioned why the rebel MPs were not openly joining the BJP if they genuinely commanded the support they claimed. He argued that the BJP itself may be unwilling to accept them.

Banerjee also cited former Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy as an example of political propriety, saying he resigned after criticising the party and that the rebels should do the same if they no longer supported the TMC.

The TMC leader further questioned the authenticity of the alleged letter, asking why such an important document had not been made public. He accused the dissident MPs of working in coordination with the BJP and pointed to their reported meeting with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Kirti Azad also criticised the rebel MPs, saying they should openly admit if they intended to join the BJP. Both leaders maintained that the TMC would remain united under Mamata Banerjee's leadership and that the party would not be weakened by the departure of dissident leaders.

Also Read: Mamata To Become Rajya Sabha MP? Abhishek Raises Proposal During Meeting With Rahul