‘NDA Strengthened Democracy’: PM Modi Thanks Leaders On Alliance’s 12-Year Journey

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi thanked NDA leaders, highlighting 12 years' governance.

NDA strengthened democracy, cooperative federalism, and accelerated development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Chief Ministers and leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for their warm wishes, while highlighting the alliance’s role in governance and development over the last 12 years.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the NDA’s journey had been driven by a collective commitment towards national interest and regional aspirations.

I thank the Chief Ministers and leaders of the NDA for their warm wishes. The NDA’s journey has been defined by a shared resolve to further national interest and regional aspirations. This spirit has strengthened our democracy, deepened cooperative federalism and accelerated… pic.twitter.com/NTHsws4rSk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2026

“I thank the Chief Ministers and leaders of the NDA for their warm wishes. The NDA’s journey has been defined by a shared resolve to further national interest and regional aspirations,” he said.

‘Spirit Has Strengthened Democracy’

The Prime Minister said the alliance’s approach had helped strengthen democracy and deepen cooperative federalism in the country.

“This spirit has strengthened our democracy, deepened cooperative federalism and accelerated development,” PM Modi said in the post.

He also underlined the NDA government’s focus on stability and development across sectors during its tenure at the Centre.

PM Modi Highlights 12 Years Of NDA Government

Referring to the NDA’s time in power, PM Modi said the alliance had provided a stable government over the past 12 years.

“Over the last 12 years, the NDA has provided a stable government that has furthered progress across sectors,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that the alliance would continue to work together with renewed energy in service of the nation.

Focus On ‘Viksit Bharat’

PM Modi said the NDA remained committed to the vision of “Viksit Bharat”.

“We will continue working together with renewed vigour in service of the nation and the vision of Viksit Bharat,” he said.