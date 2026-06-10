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HomeNewsIndia‘NDA Strengthened Democracy’: PM Modi Thanks Leaders On Alliance’s 12-Year Journey

‘NDA Strengthened Democracy’: PM Modi Thanks Leaders On Alliance’s 12-Year Journey

In a post on X, PM Modi said the NDA’s journey had been driven by a collective commitment towards national interest and regional aspirations.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 07:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi thanked NDA leaders, highlighting 12 years' governance.
  • NDA strengthened democracy, cooperative federalism, and accelerated development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Chief Ministers and leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for their warm wishes, while highlighting the alliance’s role in governance and development over the last 12 years.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the NDA’s journey had been driven by a collective commitment towards national interest and regional aspirations.

“I thank the Chief Ministers and leaders of the NDA for their warm wishes. The NDA’s journey has been defined by a shared resolve to further national interest and regional aspirations,” he said.

‘Spirit Has Strengthened Democracy’

The Prime Minister said the alliance’s approach had helped strengthen democracy and deepen cooperative federalism in the country.

“This spirit has strengthened our democracy, deepened cooperative federalism and accelerated development,” PM Modi said in the post.

He also underlined the NDA government’s focus on stability and development across sectors during its tenure at the Centre.

PM Modi Highlights 12 Years Of NDA Government

Referring to the NDA’s time in power, PM Modi said the alliance had provided a stable government over the past 12 years.

“Over the last 12 years, the NDA has provided a stable government that has furthered progress across sectors,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that the alliance would continue to work together with renewed energy in service of the nation.

Focus On ‘Viksit Bharat’

PM Modi said the NDA remained committed to the vision of “Viksit Bharat”.

“We will continue working together with renewed vigour in service of the nation and the vision of Viksit Bharat,” he said.

Before You Go

Breaking: Maharashtra Pushes Infrastructure, Farmer Relief and Urban Renewal Agenda Forward

Frequently Asked Questions

What has defined the NDA's journey, according to PM Modi?

According to PM Modi, the NDA's journey has been defined by a collective commitment to further national interest and regional aspirations. This resolve has been central to its operations.

How has the NDA's approach impacted democracy and federalism?

The Prime Minister stated that the NDA's spirit and approach have strengthened democracy and deepened cooperative federalism in the country. This has also accelerated overall development.

What has been the focus of the NDA government during its tenure?

The NDA government has focused on providing a stable government and furthering progress across various sectors during its 12 years in power. It aimed to ensure development across the nation.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 06:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
NDA PM Modi Breaking News NDA गठबंधन ABP Live
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