Should You Still Buy A DSLR In 2026? Canon EOS 1500D Vs EOS R100 Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Canon EOS 1500D DSLR provides optical viewfinder, older EF-S lenses.

EOS R100 mirrorless features 4K video, compact build, newer RF mount.

R100 suits beginners; 1500D offers budget entry, if available.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is live, and many first-time camera buyers face the same question: should you buy a DSLR or a mirrorless camera? Canon's EOS 1500D and EOS R100 are a useful comparison, because both are entry-level APS-C cameras with 24-megapixel sensors.

What A DSLR Still Offers

The EOS 1500D, launched in India in 2018, has a 24.1 megapixel APS-C sensor, a DIGIC 4+ processor, a 9-point autofocus system and Full HD video. Its optical viewfinder shows the scene directly through the lens, and its EF-S mount works with a large range of older, often affordable, lenses.

The trade-offs are video limited to Full HD, slower autofocus when shooting video and a bulkier body. Several retailer listings also show it as out of stock, so check availability before planning around it.

Why Mirrorless Is The Current Direction

The EOS R100 uses Canon's RF mount, which is where the company's newer lenses are made. It has a 24.1 megapixel APS-C sensor, the DIGIC 8 processor, 6.5 frames per second shooting and 4K video, though the 4K is cropped at up to 24 fps.

The body is smaller and lighter, and autofocus is generally better suited to video and live view. Amazon lists the EOS R100 kit with the RF-S 18-45mm lens at Rs 44,989 against an MRP of Rs 64,995.

Which One Should You Choose

If you want the lowest entry price, an optical viewfinder and access to older EF-S lenses, a DSLR like the EOS 1500D can still work, provided you find a genuine, in-stock listing with an Indian warranty.

For most beginners, especially those who shoot video or want a compact camera and a lens system that will keep growing, the EOS R100 is the safer starting point. Whichever you choose, budget for a memory card, a spare battery and a bag, since these are rarely included.

Amazon has confirmed a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards, with caps and minimum order values.

ou can explore Canon cameras on Amazon and compare the final payable amount, seller and warranty before you order.