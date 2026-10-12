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English NewsTechnologyGadgetsShould You Still Buy A DSLR In 2026? Canon EOS 1500D Vs EOS R100 Explained

Should You Still Buy A DSLR In 2026? Canon EOS 1500D Vs EOS R100 Explained

Amazon’s annual sale is live. Canon’s EOS R100 kit is listed at Rs 44,989. Here is how it compares with an entry-level DSLR like the EOS 1500D, and who should buy which.

Written By : Shayak Majumder |  Updated at : 12 Oct 2026 01:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Canon EOS 1500D DSLR provides optical viewfinder, older EF-S lenses.
  • EOS R100 mirrorless features 4K video, compact build, newer RF mount.
  • R100 suits beginners; 1500D offers budget entry, if available.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is live, and many first-time camera buyers face the same question: should you buy a DSLR or a mirrorless camera? Canon's EOS 1500D and EOS R100 are a useful comparison, because both are entry-level APS-C cameras with 24-megapixel sensors.

What A DSLR Still Offers

The EOS 1500D, launched in India in 2018, has a 24.1 megapixel APS-C sensor, a DIGIC 4+ processor, a 9-point autofocus system and Full HD video. Its optical viewfinder shows the scene directly through the lens, and its EF-S mount works with a large range of older, often affordable, lenses.

The trade-offs are video limited to Full HD, slower autofocus when shooting video and a bulkier body. Several retailer listings also show it as out of stock, so check availability before planning around it.

Why Mirrorless Is The Current Direction

The EOS R100 uses Canon's RF mount, which is where the company's newer lenses are made. It has a 24.1 megapixel APS-C sensor, the DIGIC 8 processor, 6.5 frames per second shooting and 4K video, though the 4K is cropped at up to 24 fps.

The body is smaller and lighter, and autofocus is generally better suited to video and live view. Amazon lists the EOS R100 kit with the RF-S 18-45mm lens at Rs 44,989 against an MRP of Rs 64,995.

Which One Should You Choose

If you want the lowest entry price, an optical viewfinder and access to older EF-S lenses, a DSLR like the EOS 1500D can still work, provided you find a genuine, in-stock listing with an Indian warranty.

For most beginners, especially those who shoot video or want a compact camera and a lens system that will keep growing, the EOS R100 is the safer starting point. Whichever you choose, budget for a memory card, a spare battery and a bag, since these are rarely included.

Amazon has confirmed a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards, with caps and minimum order values.

ou can explore Canon cameras on Amazon and compare the final payable amount, seller and warranty before you order.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the key differences between the Canon EOS 1500D and EOS R100 cameras?

The EOS 1500D is a DSLR with an optical viewfinder and EF-S mount, offering Full HD video. The EOS R100 is mirrorless with a smaller body, RF mount, 6.5 fps shooting, and cropped 4K video.

Which Canon camera is recommended for beginners?

The EOS R100 is generally the safer starting point for most beginners, especially those who shoot video or want a compact camera with a growing lens system. The 1500D could work for those prioritizing the lowest price and older lenses.

What lens mounts do the Canon EOS 1500D and EOS R100 use?

The EOS 1500D uses an EF-S mount, compatible with a large range of older lenses. The EOS R100 uses Canon's newer RF mount, where the company's newer lenses are made.

Are there any special offers mentioned for Canon cameras on Amazon?

Yes, Amazon has confirmed a 10 percent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards. This offer is subject to caps and minimum order values.

What additional accessories should I budget for with a new camera?

It is recommended to budget for a memory card, a spare battery, and a camera bag. These essential accessories are rarely included with the camera purchase.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 12 Oct 2026 01:21 PM (IST)
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Amazon Amazon Great Indian Festival
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