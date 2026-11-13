Urbn Bloq Qi2 MagSafe Power Bank Review: Magnetic Charging Without The Premium Price

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Urbn Bloq offers 10,000mAh, Qi2 15W wireless charging.

Power bank supports 20W USB-C and pass-through charging.

Offers magnetic convenience; lacks kickstand and is bulky.

Urbn Bloq Review: Power banks have traditionally been fairly utilitarian accessories. They sit in your bag, occasionally get tangled up with charging cables and come out when your smartphone starts flashing that dreaded low-battery warning. Magnetic wireless power banks have made things considerably more convenient, letting you snap a battery pack onto the back of your phone and carry on using it without worrying about cables.

The Urbn Bloq Qi2 MagSafe Power Bank takes that idea and adds a few useful features to the mix. Priced at Rs 2,199, it offers a 10,000mAh battery, Qi2-certified 15W magnetic wireless charging, 20W USB-C Power Delivery and pass-through charging. On paper, that's a fairly comprehensive package for someone looking to make wireless charging a little more convenient.

But does it have what it takes to become an everyday carry essential?

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Design And Build: Magnetic Convenience Comes With Some Bulk

The Urbn Bloq follows the familiar design language of magnetic wireless power banks. Its built-in magnets allow it to snap onto compatible smartphones, ensuring that the charging coil stays aligned without requiring you to fiddle around with cables or positioning.

This is particularly useful when you're on the move. You can attach the power bank to your phone and continue scrolling, browsing or responding to messages while charging. There's something undeniably convenient about having your battery backup physically attached to your smartphone rather than dangling from a cable.

However, the Bloq isn't exactly the most discreet accessory. Despite its relatively straightforward design, it feels fairly bulky. That's worth considering if you're someone who prefers carrying their phone in a pocket while charging. The added weight and dimensions make the combination less convenient to carry around than a conventional slim power bank.

One feature I would have particularly liked to see is a built-in rear kickstand. It might sound like a small addition, but it would have made the Bloq considerably more versatile. Being able to prop up your smartphone on a desk while it charges would be useful during video calls, work sessions or simply streaming content without having to hold the phone.

Charging: Qi2 Takes Centre Stage

The biggest selling point here is Qi2 certification. The Urbn Bloq supports up to 15W magnetic wireless charging, with built-in magnets designed to ensure secure alignment with compatible devices.

For iPhone users, this means MagSafe-style convenience without having to depend on a separate charging cable. Android users with compatible Qi wireless charging devices can also use its wireless charging capabilities, although magnetic attachment depends on the device or case supporting the required magnetic alignment.

There's also a USB-C port supporting up to 20W USB Power Delivery fast charging. This gives the Bloq some welcome flexibility, allowing you to charge compatible smartphones and other USB-C devices using a wired connection.

Having both wireless and wired charging options is important. Wireless charging is convenient when you want to avoid cables, but wired charging remains useful when you need a more direct charging connection or want to power a device that doesn't support wireless charging.

Pass-Through Charging: A Useful Everyday Addition

Another useful feature is pass-through charging. This allows you to charge the power bank while it simultaneously charges your smartphone wirelessly.

Think of it as a convenient bedside or desk setup. Plug the Bloq into a power source, attach your phone magnetically and let both devices charge without having to juggle multiple charging arrangements.

The 10,000mAh capacity also gives it enough battery reserves to serve as a useful backup for everyday smartphone use. It isn't trying to be a massive multi-device charging station. Instead, it focuses on offering a practical balance between capacity, portability and convenience.

Urbn also lists multiple safety protections, including safeguards against overcharging, overheating, overcurrent, overvoltage and short circuits.

Urbn Bloq Review: Final Verdict

At Rs 2,199, the Urbn Bloq Qi2 MagSafe Power Bank makes a fairly compelling case for itself. You get a 10,000mAh battery, 15W Qi2 magnetic wireless charging, 20W USB-C PD fast charging and pass-through charging in one package.

Its biggest advantage is convenience. The magnetic attachment makes wireless charging easier to use, while the USB-C option ensures that you're not restricted to wireless charging alone.

The two things that could have made it better are a more compact design and a built-in kickstand. The latter, in particular, would have added another layer of practicality for people who regularly use their phones at a desk.

Nevertheless, if you're looking for an affordable 10,000mAh magnetic power bank with Qi2 support, the Urbn Bloq deserves a look. Just be prepared to accommodate a little extra bulk in your everyday carry.