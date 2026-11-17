Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samsung earned many CES 2027 Innovation Awards.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 series received top innovation honors.

AI server memory, UFS 5.0 storage also recognized.

Company doubled its

Samsung has secured multiple accolades at the CES Innovation Awards 2027, with its latest smartphones, display technologies, home appliances and semiconductor products receiving recognition from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). Among the biggest winners are the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 8, both of which have been named Best of Innovation winners in the Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps category.

The recognition marks a significant achievement for Samsung, which has doubled its number of Best of Innovation award winners compared with the 2026 edition. The awards acknowledge products and technologies that demonstrate advancements in design, engineering and functionality across consumer technology segments.

Samsung said the recognition reflects its broader focus on developing connected devices and services, with particular emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI), immersive displays, smart home technologies and advanced semiconductor solutions.

The company's Visual Display (VD) division secured two Best of Innovation awards, alongside several additional honours for its display and audio technologies. Its Digital Appliances (DA) business also received recognition, with the updated Bespoke AI Laundry Combo named a CES Innovation Awards Honoree.

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Bag Top CES 2027 Honours

Samsung's foldable smartphone portfolio emerged as one of the major highlights of this year's awards. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 8 received Best of Innovation recognition, although the two devices cater to different user requirements.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is positioned as Samsung's flagship productivity-focused foldable. It features an 8-inch main display and measures just 4.1mm when unfolded, while weighing 215g. Samsung has equipped the device with a 5,000mAh battery, the largest capacity in its Z Fold series so far.

The smartphone also introduces a Flex Titanium display architecture, which uses two titanium-based layers to improve durability while reducing display-module thickness by 10%. The design is intended to create additional internal space and minimise the visibility of the display crease.

In the camera department, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra features a 200-megapixel primary camera with full-resolution HDR support, alongside a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The latter replaces the 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor found on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and features an F1.9 aperture, allowing it to capture approximately 34% more light.

The standard Galaxy Z Fold 8, meanwhile, adopts a different approach, focusing on everyday entertainment and content consumption. It features a 5.5-inch cover display with a 10:16 aspect ratio and a 7.6-inch main screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio when unfolded.

The device also uses Flex Titanium technology to improve durability and reduce crease visibility. Its camera system includes dual 50-megapixel wide and ultra-wide sensors, with support for 8K video recording. Another notable feature is Dual Recording, which allows users to capture footage simultaneously from the front and rear cameras in a split-screen composition.

Samsung's AI Server Memory And Storage Technologies Also Get Recognised

Beyond smartphones, Samsung's semiconductor innovations received recognition in the Computer Hardware & Components category, highlighting the company's efforts to develop hardware for increasingly demanding AI workloads and data centres.

One of the recognised products is its 512GB DDR5 RDIMM, a high-capacity server memory module built using advanced 32Gb DRAM technology. The module uses a four-layer stacking structure, compared with the eight-layer design used in conventional 16Gb DRAM-based solutions.

Samsung claims this approach simplifies packaging and offers greater design flexibility. In servers equipped with 16 memory channels, the 512GB modules can deliver up to 8TB of memory capacity, twice the maximum 4TB supported by 256GB RDIMMs.

The company also claims that the technology consumes up to 15% less power than conventional 16Gb DRAM-based 512GB RDIMMs. The solution is designed to support resource-intensive applications, including generative AI training, machine learning and enterprise data analytics.

Another recognised innovation is Samsung's LPDDR5X SOCAMM2, a compact memory module developed specifically for AI servers. It combines the power efficiency of low-power mobile DRAM with the bandwidth required for demanding server applications.

The module delivers bandwidth of up to 153.6GBps, which Samsung says is 2.6 times that of conventional DDR5 RDIMMs. It also offers more than 70% better energy efficiency.

Its compact horizontal design helps save space within server systems while improving airflow and cooling. The detachable architecture also allows memory modules to be replaced or upgraded without changing the motherboard, offering greater flexibility for data centre operators.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra First Review: The Fold Finally Goes 'Ultra' In Every Sense

Samsung UFS 5.0 Storage Wins Recognition For On-Device AI

Samsung's UFS 5.0 storage technology has also been named a CES 2027 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps category.

Designed for next-generation smartphones and other mobile devices, UFS 5.0 aims to address the growing storage and performance requirements of on-device artificial intelligence.

The technology supports bandwidth of up to 10.8GBps and offers twice the sequential read and write performance of UFS 4.1. Samsung's proprietary software algorithm also improves random read performance across large storage areas by more than 3.4 times.

These improvements are expected to help devices load AI models faster and respond more efficiently to demanding applications, including real-time content generation.

UFS 5.0 will be available in 512GB and 1TB capacities. Samsung also claims that the new package is 16.7% smaller than its predecessor and delivers 40% better power efficiency compared with UFS 4.1.

CES 2027: When And Where To Watch Samsung's Latest Innovations

CES 2027 will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, from January 6 to January 9, bringing together technology companies and industry leaders to showcase their latest products and innovations.

Samsung has confirmed that it will publish the complete list of its award-winning products on January 4, ahead of the event.

The latest recognition highlights the company's expanding technology portfolio, spanning foldable smartphones, AI-focused semiconductor solutions, connected home appliances and advanced display technologies. With both its flagship foldables receiving the top distinction, Samsung has also secured a prominent position ahead of one of the technology industry's biggest annual showcases.