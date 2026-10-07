Before You Buy A Camera In Amazon's Festive Sale: Things To Check Beyond The Discount

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Canon buyers must consider lens mount and type carefully.

Consider memory, power, audio, and physical protection accessories.

Confirm seller, warranty, bundle contents, and available discounts.

A camera deal is rarely just the price of the camera. During Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026, which begins at 12 am on October 8, buyers comparing Canon models should plan for the lens, storage, power and protection that turn a body into a working kit.

Lens And Mount

Canon's EOS R series uses the RF mount, and the R50 V works with all RF lenses, including the RF-S 14-30mm power zoom launched with it. Kit lenses are fine for everyday use, but check the focal range, because a wide-angle zoom suits vlogging while a longer zoom suits travel and children's events.

A body-only listing costs less but leaves you without a lens, so compare kit and body-only prices carefully. Avoid buying lenses for a different mount without confirming adapter compatibility.

Memory, Battery, Audio

Video eats storage quickly, so choose a memory card with a speed rating that matches the recording mode you plan to use, and check the camera's manual for the cards it recommends.

Carry a spare battery or a USB power bank if your model charges over USB, as the EOS R50 V does. If you vlog, a microphone matters more than most buyers expect, because built-in audio picks up wind and room echo.

Also consider a sturdy bag and a tripod, which protect and stabilise the camera for far less than a lens costs.

Warranty, Seller, & The Final Price

Buy only from a seller that is authorised to sell the brand, and confirm that the camera comes with a valid Indian warranty and an invoice. Check what the bundle actually includes, since a lower headline price may leave out the card, bag or second lens.

Amazon has confirmed a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards, and Prime members can get up to 10 per cent extra benefits, though caps and minimum order values apply.

You can explore Canon cameras on Amazon and compare the final payable amount, return window and warranty terms for each shortlisted model before confirming.