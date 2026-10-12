TV Buying Guide For Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: QLED Or Mini LED, 55-Inch Or 65-Inch?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amazon's Great Indian Festival offers deep discounts on TVs.

Prioritize screen size, panel type, and refresh rate features.

Explore discounted 55-inch and 65-inch smart TV models.

SBI, Prime discounts available; verify model, warranty, installation.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is live, and TVs are among the categories with the deepest advertised discounts, with Amazon promising up to 65 per cent off on smart TVs and projectors and up to 18 months of No-Cost EMI. Here is a short guide to choosing a TV, followed by the deals we could confirm.

Pick The Size And Panel First

Start with your room. A 55-inch TV suits most medium living rooms, while a 65-inch set makes more sense if you sit further back or use the TV mainly for films and sport. Basic LED and QLED panels offer good value, while Mini LED models use many small backlights for better contrast and brightness, which helps in bright rooms.

Check the refresh rate if you play games or watch sport, since 120Hz or 144Hz panels handle fast motion better than 60Hz ones. Finally, look at the operating system, because Google TV and similar platforms differ in apps and update support.

Top Deals In 55-Inch And 65-Inch Sizes

Among 55-inch sets, the LG NU87 AI webOS LED TV was listed at Rs 45,990 against an MRP of Rs 85,990 in Amazon's early deals, the Samsung Mini LED 4K Vision AI 2026 at Rs 53,900 and the Sony BRAVIA 2M2 4K Google TV at Rs 56,990. TCL's 55-inch 4K QD-Mini LED Google TV is at Rs 59,990, while Xiaomi's 55-inch FX Pro 4K QLED is listed at Rs 29,999 in Amazon's announced deals, though one tracker shows Rs 39,999, so check the live price.

For 65-inch buyers, the Samsung Crystal 4K Vision AI 2026 is listed at Rs 44,990, the TCL 4K QD-Mini LED Google TV at Rs 63,999 and the LG NU87 AI Nano 4K at Rs 68,990. At the premium end, the Sony BRAVIA 5 65-inch Mini-LED is listed at Rs 1,60,990, a 36 per cent discount, with 4K, 120Hz, Dolby Vision and Google TV. Several of these prices were reported during early deals and can change as the main sale runs.

Check The Offer Before You Pay

Amazon has confirmed a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards, and Prime members can get up to 10 per cent extra benefits, though caps and minimum order values apply. One report also lists Prime coupons of up to Rs 6,000 on select Samsung and Sony TVs.

Check the model number, panel type, warranty and return policy, and confirm that installation is included. You can check the latest TV deals on Amazon and compare the final payable amount before you order.