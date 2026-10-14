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English NewsTechnologyGadgetsWhich microSD Card Should You Buy For Your Phone, Camera, Or Drone? Speed Ratings Explained

Which microSD Card Should You Buy For Your Phone, Camera, Or Drone? Speed Ratings Explained

SanDisk Ultra Go 128GB microSD is listed on Amazon at Rs 1,999. Here is how to read speed ratings, spot fake cards and choose the right memory card or pen drive.

Written By : Shayak Majumder |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 04:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amazon's festival offers deals on memory cards and pen drives.
  • Select cards with A1/A2, V30/U3 ratings for optimal performance.
  • Verify sellers and test cards to avoid fake products.
  • Check final payable amount, seller, and return window carefully.

Not every storage purchase needs a hard disk. Phones, cameras, drones and laptops rely on microSD cards and pen drives, and Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 is live with deals on memory cards. The wrong card can slow down 4K recording or fail at the worst moment, so it pays to read the specifications before you buy.

Read The Speed Labels

Capacity is only half the story. For smartphones and tablets, a card rated A1 or A2 handles apps better, while 4K video needs a card with a V30 or U3 rating so recording does not drop frames. Read and write speeds matter too: SanDisk's Extreme 256GB card, for example, is rated at up to 190MB/s read and 130MB/s write, while the Ultra 128GB is rated at up to 140MB/s read.

A faster card helps you copy files quicker and record higher-quality video, but your device must support the speeds.

Cards And Prices On Amazon

Amazon's memory card page lists the SanDisk Ultra Go 128GB microSD at Rs 1,999 against an MRP of Rs 6,000, and the 256GB version at Rs 3,999 against Rs 10,500. The SanDisk Extreme GO 128GB, rated at up to 240MB/s read and 120MB/s write with A2, U3 and V30 ratings, is listed at Rs 3,199, and the Extreme 256GB at Rs 5,600.

The Ultra 128GB with a 10-year warranty is at Rs 2,429 and the Ultra 256GB at Rs 4,399. MRPs on memory cards are often much higher than street prices, so judge the deal by the price per gigabyte instead of the percentage off.

Beware Of Fakes

Fake and relabelled memory cards are a known problem with unbranded or suspiciously cheap listings, and a card that claims more capacity than it holds can corrupt your files. Buy from Amazon or an authorised seller, check the warranty, and test a new card by filling it with files and verifying them.

For pen drives, a USB Type-C or dual connector model is convenient for phones and laptops, and SanDisk lists models with speeds of up to 400MB/s. Always keep a second copy of important photos and videos.

Check The Offer Before You Pay

Amazon has confirmed a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards, with caps and minimum order values, so low-priced items may not qualify.

You can browse data storage deals on Amazon and explore more storage options, then compare the final payable amount, seller and return window before you order.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is it important to read memory card specifications before buying?

Reading specifications ensures the card meets your needs. The wrong card can slow down 4K recording or fail, especially if it doesn't have ratings like V30/U3 for video or A1/A2 for apps.

What specifications are important for 4K video recording or app handling?

For 4K video, look for a card with a V30 or U3 rating to prevent frame drops. For smartphones and tablets handling apps, a card rated A1 or A2 is recommended.

How can I avoid purchasing fake memory cards?

Buy from Amazon or an authorized seller, check the warranty, and test new cards by filling them with files to verify capacity. Beware of unbranded or suspiciously cheap listings.

How should I evaluate memory card deals on Amazon?

Judge deals by the price per gigabyte instead of the percentage off. This is because MRPs on memory cards are often much higher than street prices.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 14 Oct 2026 04:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amazon Amazon Great Indian Festival TEchnology News
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