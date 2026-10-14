Which microSD Card Should You Buy For Your Phone, Camera, Or Drone? Speed Ratings Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amazon's festival offers deals on memory cards and pen drives.

Select cards with A1/A2, V30/U3 ratings for optimal performance.

Verify sellers and test cards to avoid fake products.

Check final payable amount, seller, and return window carefully.

Not every storage purchase needs a hard disk. Phones, cameras, drones and laptops rely on microSD cards and pen drives, and Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 is live with deals on memory cards. The wrong card can slow down 4K recording or fail at the worst moment, so it pays to read the specifications before you buy.

Read The Speed Labels

Capacity is only half the story. For smartphones and tablets, a card rated A1 or A2 handles apps better, while 4K video needs a card with a V30 or U3 rating so recording does not drop frames. Read and write speeds matter too: SanDisk's Extreme 256GB card, for example, is rated at up to 190MB/s read and 130MB/s write, while the Ultra 128GB is rated at up to 140MB/s read.

A faster card helps you copy files quicker and record higher-quality video, but your device must support the speeds.

Cards And Prices On Amazon

Amazon's memory card page lists the SanDisk Ultra Go 128GB microSD at Rs 1,999 against an MRP of Rs 6,000, and the 256GB version at Rs 3,999 against Rs 10,500. The SanDisk Extreme GO 128GB, rated at up to 240MB/s read and 120MB/s write with A2, U3 and V30 ratings, is listed at Rs 3,199, and the Extreme 256GB at Rs 5,600.

The Ultra 128GB with a 10-year warranty is at Rs 2,429 and the Ultra 256GB at Rs 4,399. MRPs on memory cards are often much higher than street prices, so judge the deal by the price per gigabyte instead of the percentage off.

Beware Of Fakes

Fake and relabelled memory cards are a known problem with unbranded or suspiciously cheap listings, and a card that claims more capacity than it holds can corrupt your files. Buy from Amazon or an authorised seller, check the warranty, and test a new card by filling it with files and verifying them.

For pen drives, a USB Type-C or dual connector model is convenient for phones and laptops, and SanDisk lists models with speeds of up to 400MB/s. Always keep a second copy of important photos and videos.

Check The Offer Before You Pay

Amazon has confirmed a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards, with caps and minimum order values, so low-priced items may not qualify.

You can browse data storage deals on Amazon and explore more storage options, then compare the final payable amount, seller and return window before you order.