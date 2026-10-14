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English NewsTechnologyGadgetsCanon, Sony, Nikon, Or Fujifilm? Entry-Level Mirrorless Cameras Compared In Amazon’s Festive Sale

Canon, Sony, Nikon, Or Fujifilm? Entry-Level Mirrorless Cameras Compared In Amazon’s Festive Sale

Canon EOS R100 is listed on Amazon at Rs 44,989, while Sony, Nikon and Fujifilm sit near Rs 78,000 to Rs 97,000. Here is how the brands compare for beginners.

Written By : Shayak Majumder |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Canon offers entry-level mirrorless cameras starting at Rs 44,989.
  • Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm provide mirrorless models priced under Rs 1 lakh.
  • Choose based on lens ecosystem, camera features, and festival offers.

Choosing a first mirrorless camera often comes down to brand as much as budget, because your lenses and accessories will stay with that system. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is live, and four brands compete under Rs 1 lakh: Canon, Sony, Nikon and Fujifilm. Here is how they compare, using prices tracked on Amazon.

Canon: Lowest Entry Price

Canon's EOS R100 kit is listed on Amazon at Rs 44,989 against an MRP of Rs 64,995, the lowest entry point here, while the EOS R50 V vlogging kit is at Rs 67,990. Both use Canon's RF mount and APS-C sensors, and Canon's current lens range gives you room to grow.

The R100 suits stills and casual video, while the R50 V is built around video features.

Sony, Nikon And Fujifilm Options

Sony's ZV-E10 II, a 26-megapixel APS-C vlogging camera, is tracked at Rs 87,990 for the body and Rs 96,990 with the 16-50mm power zoom lens, while the older ZV-E10 body is at about Rs 54,990. Nikon's Z50 II, with a 21-megapixel sensor, is tracked at roughly Rs 78,000 for the body and Rs 82,600 with the 16-50mm lens.

Fujifilm's X-M5, a 26-megapixel camera, is tracked at roughly Rs 78,000 for the body and Rs 88,000 with a kit lens. Tracker prices vary, so treat these as guides and confirm the live price.

How To Choose A System

Pick the brand whose lenses you can afford over the next few years, not just the one with the best body deal. Look at the lens range, the autofocus performance in reviews, the size of the camera and how well it suits video. For video, check whether 4K is cropped and whether the camera has a microphone input. For stills, a compact body with a good kit lens is enough to begin with.

Check The Offer Before You Pay

Amazon has confirmed a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards, with caps and minimum order values. Check whether the listing is body only or a kit, what is in the box and whether the seller offers an Indian warranty.

You can check mirrorless camera deals on Amazon and browse more cameras before comparing the final payable amount.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Which mirrorless camera brands are competing under Rs 1 lakh during the Amazon Great Indian Festival?

Canon, Sony, Nikon, and Fujifilm are the four brands with mirrorless cameras competing under Rs 1 lakh. These prices were tracked during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026.

What are Canon's entry-level mirrorless camera options and their prices?

Canon's EOS R100 kit is listed at Rs 44,989, and the EOS R50 V vlogging kit is Rs 67,990. Both use Canon's RF mount and APS-C sensors.

What factors should be considered when choosing a mirrorless camera system?

Consider the affordability of lenses, the brand's lens range, autofocus performance, camera size, and its suitability for video. For video, check 4K cropping and if it has a microphone input.

Are there any special offers mentioned for purchases on Amazon?

Amazon confirmed a 10% instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards, with caps and minimum order values. Always check the listing for body-only or kit, contents, and warranty.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 14 Oct 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amazon Amazon Great Indian Festival TEchnology News
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