OLED, Mini LED, Or QLED? A Premium TV Buying Guide For Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amazon's Great Indian Festival features accessible premium Mini LED TVs.

Vu, Samsung, TCL Mini LEDs offer great value options.

LG OLED, Sony Mini LED are higher-end viewing choices.

Mini LED fits bright rooms; OLED for dark viewing.

Premium TV technology is reaching lower price points. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is live, and Mini LED sets from Vu, Samsung and TCL are listed between roughly Rs 45,000 and Rs 64,000, while LG's 65-inch OLED costs well over a lakh. Here is how the technologies differ and which deals we could confirm.

How QLED, Mini LED, And OLED Differ

QLED TVs use a layer of quantum dots to improve colour and brightness over a standard LED panel. Mini LED TVs add many tiny backlight LEDs grouped into dimming zones, which improves contrast and peak brightness, especially useful in bright rooms.

OLED TVs have pixels that light up individually, which gives deep blacks and wide viewing angles, but they are generally less bright and cost more. Whichever you choose, look for Dolby Vision or HDR10 support and check the number of dimming zones on Mini LED sets, since more zones generally mean better control of light and dark areas.

Premium Deals We Could Confirm

The Vu California 55-inch QD-Mini LED TV is listed at Rs 44,990 with Google TV, Dolby Vision, HDR10 and a 50W sound system, and its panel is a 60Hz one with a 120Hz motion rating.

The Samsung 55-inch Mini LED 4K Vision AI 2026 was listed at Rs 53,900 in early deals, and TCL's 55-inch 4K QD-Mini LED Google TV is at Rs 59,990. In the 65-inch size, the TCL QD-Mini LED is listed at Rs 63,999 and the Sony BRAVIA 5 Mini-LED at Rs 1,60,990, a 36 per cent discount.

At the top, the LG 65-inch OLED evo C5 is listed at Rs 1,73,990. Prices can change as the sale runs, so check the live figure.

Which Panel Suits You

A Mini LED set suits most buyers who watch in a bright living room and want strong value. OLED is the better choice for dark-room movie viewing if your budget allows.

Check the warranty, the model number and installation, and read recent reviews on reflections and sound. Amazon has confirmed a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards, with caps and minimum order values.

You can check premium TV deals on Amazon and explore more smart TVs before you compare the final payable amount.