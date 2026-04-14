Is iPhone Fold Worth Rs 2.7 Lakh? Everything Leaked About Apple's Boldest Bet Yet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Foldable iPhone expected this fall with iPhone 18 lineup.

Book-style foldable design features two large displays.

Advanced hinge and ultra-thin glass aim to eliminate crease.

Pricing estimated between $1,800-$2,500 with A20 chip.

iPhone Fold Leaks: Apple is finally getting ready to launch its first foldable iPhone, and the wait may nearly be over. After years of development and speculation, the so-called "iPhone Fold" is expected to arrive this fall as part of the iPhone 18 lineup, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has described it as the "most significant overhaul in the iPhone's history." Here is a breakdown of everything leaked so far about the device, from its design to its price tag.

iPhone Fold Leaks: Design And Display

The foldable iPhone is expected to follow a book-style form factor, wider than it is tall, with a 4:3 aspect ratio similar to an iPad. When unfolded, the inner display is expected to measure around 7.76 inches with a resolution of 2,713 x 1,920, while the outer display will measure 5.49 inches with a 2,088 x 1,422 resolution.

Apple has reportedly worked to eliminate the crease that plagues most foldable devices, pursuing a solution "regardless of cost." The crease depth is said to be under 0.15mm, with a crease angle under 2.5 degrees, which should make it nearly invisible both visually and to the touch.

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The device will reportedly use ultra-thin glass, a new Samsung display panel with touch sensors built directly in, and liquid metal for the hinge. When open, the device is expected to be around 4.5mm thin, making it Apple's thinnest device to date.

The iPhone Fold is expected to ditch Face ID in favour of a Touch ID power button, since there is no room for a TrueDepth camera system, given the thin chassis. Colour options are said to lean toward space grey/black and silver/white finishes.

iPhone Fold Leaks : Price

The foldable iPhone is shaping up to be Apple's most expensive iPhone yet. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo estimates pricing between $2,000 and $2,500, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has suggested a similar range.

UBS analysts put the figure between $1,800 and $2,000, while Fubon Research pegs it at $2,400.

Leaked approximate storage pricing is as follows: 256GB at around $2,320, 512GB at around $2,610, and 1TB at around $2,900.

iPhone Fold Leaks : Processor

The iPhone Fold is expected to run on Apple's A20 chip, built on TSMC's 2nm process. The A20 is said to be up to 15% faster and 30% more efficient than the A19.

Apple is also expected to use TSMC's Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module packaging, which integrates RAM directly onto the chip's wafer alongside the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine. The device is expected to come with 12GB of RAM.

iPhone Fold Leaks : Battery

Despite its slim profile, the iPhone Fold is expected to pack a battery between 5,400 and 5,800 mAh, which would make it the largest battery ever used in an iPhone. For context, the iPhone 17 Pro Max currently holds the record at 5,088 mAh.

Apple has reportedly reduced the display driver IC from 28nm to 16nm to improve power efficiency, and plans to use high-density battery cells to maximise capacity within the thin build.

iPhone Fold Leaks: Other Features

On the camera front, the iPhone Fold is expected to have four cameras in total, with dual 48-megapixel rear lenses, a Main and an Ultra Wide, and no Telephoto. The inner display may feature an under-display camera at 24 megapixels, which would be an industry first at that resolution.

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The device will include Apple's second-generation C2 modem, which will support mmWave 5G and is said to be on par with Qualcomm's modems. There will be no SIM slot, relying instead on eSIM.

On the software side, iOS will be updated to support two apps running side by side, with app sidebars similar to iPadOS, though the device will not run iPadOS or support iPad apps. As for the name, one rumour points to "iPhone Ultra," though Apple has not confirmed anything officially yet.