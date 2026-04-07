Massive Fire Breaks Out At Bhilai Steel Plant, Many Workers Feared Trapped

At least seven workers were injured after a fire broke out at the Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, officials said.

According to initial reports, the fire started following an explosion in the turbine section and spread rapidly, filling the area with thick smoke. Several workers were present inside the plant at the time of the incident. After the blast, employees reportedly tried to escape through the rear exit to save their lives.

Fire Engines At Spot

More than six fire engines have been deployed at the site, and efforts are underway to bring the blaze under control.

The incident occurred around 9:30–9:45 AM. Authorities suspect that the fire may have been triggered by a short circuit or overheating, though the exact cause is yet to be confirmed.

Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported. Seven workers sustained injuries but are said to be out of danger.

An official at the scene stated that none of the workers suffered burn injuries, but some have injuries to their hands and legs, with possible fractures.