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Massive Fire Breaks Out At Bhilai Steel Plant, Many Workers Feared Trapped
Several workers were present inside the Bhilai steel plant at the time of the incident. Workers reportedly tried to escape through the rear exit to save their lives.
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Massive Fire Breaks Out At Bhilai Steel Plant, Many Workers Feared Trapped
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Snowfall Across North India: Kashmir, Himachal And Uttarakhand Turn Into Winter Wonderland — See PICS
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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