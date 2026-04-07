Police At Pawan Khera's Delhi Home After Himanta Sarma's Wife Files FIR

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HomeNewsIndiaPolice At Congress's Pawan Khera's Home After Himanta Sarma's Wife Files FIR

Police At Congress's Pawan Khera's Home After Himanta Sarma's Wife Files FIR

Himanta Sarma on Monday said his wife has lodged a police complaint against Pawan Khera, accusing him of making “baseless allegations” about multiple passports and overseas assets.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 12:22 PM (IST)
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Police reached Congress leader Pawan Khera's home after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma's wife filed an FIR against him.

Sarma on Monday said his wife has lodged a police complaint against Pawan Khera, accusing him of making “baseless allegations” about multiple passports and overseas assets. The development has further intensified the political showdown ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections in Assam.

Himanta's Pakistani-Link Attack On Khera

The Chief Minister also claimed that content used in recent press briefings by Congress leaders was allegedly sourced from Pakistani social media groups, suggesting an attempt to influence the state polls.

Referring to recent press conferences addressed by Khera and Gaurav Gogoi in Delhi and Guwahati, Sarma alleged that their material was linked to foreign sources. He further claimed that in the past 10 days, Pakistani media platforms have aired several discussions focused on the Assam elections, often projecting a favourable outcome for the Congress.

Sarma added that the alleged foreign connection behind the campaign material has become increasingly evident and should be examined by law enforcement agencies.

On the legal front, he said his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, has already filed an FIR over what he described as fabricated claims. He warned that presenting forged documents to sway public opinion or influence election results could invite serious legal consequences under relevant laws, including provisions carrying stringent penalties.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that authorities will take appropriate action based on the complaint.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the police go to Pawan Khera's home?

Police reached Pawan Khera's home after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma's wife filed an FIR against him. She accused him of making baseless allegations.

What are the allegations against Pawan Khera?

Pawan Khera is accused of making baseless allegations regarding multiple passports and overseas assets. His campaign material is also alleged to be sourced from Pakistani social media groups.

What is the context of this FIR?

The FIR was filed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma's wife ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections in Assam. It is part of an intensifying political showdown.

What could be the consequences of presenting forged documents?

Presenting forged documents to influence public opinion or election results could lead to serious legal consequences under relevant laws, with stringent penalties.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Himanta Biswa Sarma Pawan Khera Riniki Bhuyan Sarma Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Elections 2026 Election Corner Himanta Wife FIR
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