Police At Pawan Khera's Delhi Home After Himanta Sarma's Wife Files FIR

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Police reached Congress leader Pawan Khera's home after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma's wife filed an FIR against him.

Sarma on Monday said his wife has lodged a police complaint against Pawan Khera, accusing him of making “baseless allegations” about multiple passports and overseas assets. The development has further intensified the political showdown ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections in Assam.

Himanta's Pakistani-Link Attack On Khera

The Chief Minister also claimed that content used in recent press briefings by Congress leaders was allegedly sourced from Pakistani social media groups, suggesting an attempt to influence the state polls.

Referring to recent press conferences addressed by Khera and Gaurav Gogoi in Delhi and Guwahati, Sarma alleged that their material was linked to foreign sources. He further claimed that in the past 10 days, Pakistani media platforms have aired several discussions focused on the Assam elections, often projecting a favourable outcome for the Congress.

Sarma added that the alleged foreign connection behind the campaign material has become increasingly evident and should be examined by law enforcement agencies.

On the legal front, he said his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, has already filed an FIR over what he described as fabricated claims. He warned that presenting forged documents to sway public opinion or influence election results could invite serious legal consequences under relevant laws, including provisions carrying stringent penalties.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that authorities will take appropriate action based on the complaint.