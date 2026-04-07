Air India Tickets To Get Costlier From April 8: Check New Fuel Charges

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Air India passengers are set to pay more for their tickets as the airline revises its fuel surcharge across both domestic and international routes, responding to a sharp spike in global jet fuel prices amid the ongoing Iran war.

The revised surcharge structure will come into effect from April 8 for most routes, with long-haul destinations such as Europe, North America and Australia seeing changes from April 10, 2026, reported NDTV.

The move underscores how rapidly escalating fuel costs are beginning to feed into ticket pricing, even as airlines attempt to absorb part of the financial burden.

Fuel Price Surge Forces Pricing Shift

Air India said the revision follows a calibrated approach taken by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, which capped the increase in domestic Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices at 25 per cent. Despite this cap, the steep rise in global jet fuel prices has significantly increased operating costs.

According to data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the global average jet fuel price climbed to $195.19 per barrel for the week ending March 27, nearly doubling from $99.40 per barrel at the end of February. At the same time, refinery margins, or crack spreads, surged from $27.83 to $81.44 per barrel within three weeks, further intensifying cost pressures for airlines worldwide.

Air India noted that the revised surcharge does not fully offset the rise in fuel costs, indicating that the airline continues to absorb part of the increase.

Domestic Travel: Distance-Based Surcharge Introduced

For domestic routes, Air India has replaced the earlier flat surcharge with a distance-based grid, aligning fuel charges more closely with route length and consumption.

Fuel Surcharge For Domestic Routes

0-500 km: $299

501-1000 km: $399

1001-1500 km: $549

1501-2000 km: $749

Above 2000 km: $899

The airline said this structure reflects the logic that longer flights consume more fuel and therefore warrant higher surcharges. Notably, the revised grid will also apply to Air India Express services.

International Routes See Sharper Increase

The increase in fuel surcharge is more pronounced on international routes, where there is no cap on ATF pricing. This has led to a steeper revision across regions.

Region-Wise Fuel Surcharge (Per Passenger, Per Sector)

SAARC (excluding Bangladesh): $24 (effective April 8)

West Asia / Middle East: $50 (effective April 8)

China & Southeast Asia (excluding Singapore): $100 (effective April 8)

Singapore: $60 (effective April 8)

Africa: $130 (effective April 8)

Europe (including UK): $205 (effective April 10)

North America: $280 (effective April 10)

Australia: $280 (effective April 10)

Revisions for routes covering Bangladesh, Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea will be announced later, subject to regulatory approvals.

Why Airlines Are Under Pressure

Fuel is one of the largest cost components for airlines, often accounting for a substantial share of operating expenses. The recent geopolitical tensions in West Asia have disrupted supply chains and pushed up crude oil and jet fuel prices globally.

With oil markets reacting sharply to the conflict, airlines are facing a dual challenge, higher fuel costs and operational disruptions, including longer routes due to airspace restrictions. These factors together are forcing carriers to recalibrate pricing strategies.

Industry data suggests that even small increases in fuel prices can significantly impact airline profitability, making periodic fare adjustments almost inevitable during periods of sustained volatility.

What This Means For Passengers

For travellers, the immediate impact will be visible in higher ticket prices, particularly on long-haul international routes where the surcharge increase is more substantial.

However, Air India clarified that tickets issued before the effective dates will not be affected by the revised surcharge. The new charges will apply only in cases where bookings are made after the revision or when existing tickets are modified, triggering fare recalculations.

The airline also indicated that the surcharge will be reviewed periodically, depending on how fuel prices evolve in the coming weeks.

While the current revision is linked to a sudden surge in fuel costs, the broader trajectory will depend on how long geopolitical tensions persist and whether energy prices stabilise.