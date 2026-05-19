'All Muslims Were Hindus; Weak And Greedy Converted To Islam': UP MLA Raja Bhaiya

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MLA claimed only weak converted to Islam from Hinduism.

He urged Hindus to unite, protect their religion and culture.

Raja Bhaiya stated Muslims originated from converted Hindus.

Divisive remarks drew criticism, with some supporting Hindu unity calls.

A statement made by Raghuraj Pratap Singh, the MLA from Kunda in Uttar Pradesh and chief of the Jansatta Dal Loktantrik, has sparked a political controversy after a video of his speech went viral on social media.

Raja Bhaiya, during a Ram Katha event held in Prayagraj, claimed that “those who were weak, greedy and fearful converted to Islam,” adding that all Muslims were originally Hindus.

Called For Hindu Unity

Addressing the gathering, Raja Bhaiya urged Hindus to remain united and said that Muslims were once Hindus who later converted their religion.

He stated that those who remained devoted to religion and made sacrifices were the ancestors of present-day Hindus.

Referring to remarks allegedly made by a leader from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Raja Bhaiya said some leaders had compared Sanatan Dharma to diseases like dengue and malaria and called for its elimination.

He further claimed that if similar remarks had been made against Islam, there would have been widespread protests and fatwas.

‘Hindus Must Protect Religion And Culture’

Raja Bhaiya said Hindus should not only gain religious knowledge but also remain prepared to protect their religion, culture and civilisation for future generations.

“No one else will fight this battle for us. We ourselves have to fight it,” he said while appealing for unity among Hindus beyond caste divisions.

He also repeated the slogan: “Forget caste divisions, we are all Hindu brothers.”

Remarks On Conversion Draw Criticism

In another part of the speech, Raja Bhaiya said that Muslims in India did not come from Arab countries but were originally Hindus who converted under pressure or temptation.

He claimed that people who were “faithless, weak, greedy or lacking commitment” changed their religion, while those who were brave and devoted remained Hindus.

The remarks have now triggered sharp political reactions online, with critics accusing the MLA of making divisive statements, while supporters backed his comments on Hindu unity.