Raja Bhaiya claimed that those who were weak, greedy, and fearful converted to Islam, and that all Muslims were originally Hindus.
'All Muslims Were Hindus; Weak And Greedy Converted To Islam': UP MLA Raja Bhaiya
Raja Bhaiya, during a Ram Katha event held in Prayagraj, claimed that “those who were weak, greedy and fearful converted to Islam,” adding that all Muslims were originally Hindus.
- MLA claimed only weak converted to Islam from Hinduism.
- He urged Hindus to unite, protect their religion and culture.
- Raja Bhaiya stated Muslims originated from converted Hindus.
- Divisive remarks drew criticism, with some supporting Hindu unity calls.
A statement made by Raghuraj Pratap Singh, the MLA from Kunda in Uttar Pradesh and chief of the Jansatta Dal Loktantrik, has sparked a political controversy after a video of his speech went viral on social media.
Raja Bhaiya, during a Ram Katha event held in Prayagraj, claimed that “those who were weak, greedy and fearful converted to Islam,” adding that all Muslims were originally Hindus.
Called For Hindu Unity
Addressing the gathering, Raja Bhaiya urged Hindus to remain united and said that Muslims were once Hindus who later converted their religion.
He stated that those who remained devoted to religion and made sacrifices were the ancestors of present-day Hindus.
Referring to remarks allegedly made by a leader from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Raja Bhaiya said some leaders had compared Sanatan Dharma to diseases like dengue and malaria and called for its elimination.
He further claimed that if similar remarks had been made against Islam, there would have been widespread protests and fatwas.
‘Hindus Must Protect Religion And Culture’
Raja Bhaiya said Hindus should not only gain religious knowledge but also remain prepared to protect their religion, culture and civilisation for future generations.
“No one else will fight this battle for us. We ourselves have to fight it,” he said while appealing for unity among Hindus beyond caste divisions.
He also repeated the slogan: “Forget caste divisions, we are all Hindu brothers.”
Remarks On Conversion Draw Criticism
In another part of the speech, Raja Bhaiya said that Muslims in India did not come from Arab countries but were originally Hindus who converted under pressure or temptation.
He claimed that people who were “faithless, weak, greedy or lacking commitment” changed their religion, while those who were brave and devoted remained Hindus.
The remarks have now triggered sharp political reactions online, with critics accusing the MLA of making divisive statements, while supporters backed his comments on Hindu unity.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What controversial statement did Raghuraj Pratap Singh (Raja Bhaiya) make?
What was Raja Bhaiya's call to Hindus during his speech?
He urged Hindus to remain united and protect their religion, culture, and civilization, emphasizing that they must fight this battle themselves.
What did Raja Bhaiya say about the origins of Muslims in India?
He stated that Indian Muslims did not come from Arab countries but were originally Hindus who converted due to pressure or temptation.
How did Raja Bhaiya characterize those who converted to Islam?
He described them as people who were 'faithless, weak, greedy or lacking commitment' and changed their religion, unlike the brave and devoted who remained Hindu.
What was the reaction to Raja Bhaiya's remarks?
His statements sparked political controversy, with critics accusing him of divisive remarks and supporters backing his call for Hindu unity.