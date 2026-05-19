Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New West Bengal government forms two commissions for probe.

Commissions to investigate corruption and crimes against women.

Senior IPS officer Damayanti Sen appointed to key commission.

Appointments aim to review allegations and ensure accountability.

The newly formed BJP government in West Bengal, headed by Suvendu Adhikari, has constituted two commissions to investigate alleged corruption and crimes against women during the previous administration led by Mamata Banerjee and All India Trinamool Congress. One of the most notable appointments announced by the new government is that of senior IPS officer Damayanti Sen, who has been named member secretary of a commission probing atrocities against women and children.

Commission To Probe Crimes Against Women

The panel, chaired by retired Justice Samapti Chatterjee, will examine allegations involving crimes against women and children, especially those belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and minority communities. Announcing the move on Monday, Adhikari said the commissions were aimed at reviewing serious allegations linked to the previous regime and ensuring accountability, as per reports.

Sen’s appointment marks a major return to prominence for the 1996-batch IPS officer, who had largely remained away from the political spotlight after her controversial transfer during the Park Street rape investigation over a decade ago.

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Park Street Case Put Sen In National Focus

Sen became nationally known in 2012 while serving as Joint Commissioner (Crime) of Kolkata Police, the first woman officer to hold the position.

The Park Street rape case, involving allegations of gang rape inside a moving car in Kolkata on February 6, 2012, had sparked outrage across the country and intensified scrutiny of the state government’s handling of crimes against women.

At the time, the ruling establishment had described the complaint as a “fabricated incident.” However, Sen continued the investigation and reportedly gathered evidence confirming that the assault had taken place.

Her investigative team managed to trace the accused within days, a development that sharply contradicted the public position taken by the government then led by Mamata Banerjee.

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Transfer Sparked Political Debate

The case soon became politically sensitive, with Sen’s findings attracting widespread attention. Soon after the breakthrough in the investigation, she was transferred from the Crime Branch headquarters at Lalbazar to the Police Training College in Barrackpore.

Although the transfer was officially termed a routine administrative decision, critics and observers at the time viewed it as politically driven because of its timing.

Apart from her policing career, Sen is also known for her academic achievements. She secured first-class first rank in economics from Jadavpur University and repeated the feat during her postgraduate studies.