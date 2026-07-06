iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max & Ultra Have A Release Date. Sort Of

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Apple's iPhone 18 series, including foldable Ultra, anticipated soon.

Early September likely for new iPhone announcements.

September 8 speculated for early Q4 revenue push.

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple's next major product event is drawing closer, and fresh details suggest it could arrive sooner than most people expected. The upcoming keynote is widely anticipated to feature the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and what could be Apple's first foldable iPhone, reportedly called the iPhone Ultra.

While a firm date has not been confirmed, industry insiders are now pointing to early September as the likely window for the announcement.

Why September 8 Is Being Floated As The Launch Date

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, writing in his Power On newsletter, Apple could unveil its next iPhone lineup on Tuesday, September 8, a day earlier than the previously expected Wednesday, September 9.

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Gurman noted that Apple has long followed a pattern of scheduling its iPhone events on the first Tuesday or Wednesday after Labour Day. This approach gives the company enough runway to begin sales by mid-September, securing an early foothold in fourth-quarter revenue while making sure store shelves are stocked well ahead of the holiday shopping rush.

Could Apple Push The Event To A Later Date?

Despite Gurman's projection, September 8 comes with a practical concern. The date falls directly after Labour Day, a public holiday in the United States, and Apple routinely brings in journalists, analysts, and media from across the country and abroad for its launch events. Coordinating travel immediately after a long weekend could create real headaches for attendees and Apple's own teams managing the event.

For that reason, Wednesday, September 9, remains a strong contender as the more workable option.

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A Forbes report also raises the possibility of a further delay, suggesting the event could shift to Monday, September 14, if production faces unexpected setbacks. However, that outcome is currently seen as unlikely.

For now, all signs point to an early September announcement, with the exact date still subject to confirmation from Apple.